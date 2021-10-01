Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Brazilian football great Pele leaves hospital after weeks

The 80-year-old Pele removed a tumor from his colon on Sept. 4 and spent days in intensive care after the surgery.
AP |
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 09:30 AM IST
Pele(REUTERS)

Brazilian soccer legend Pele has been discharged from the hospital where he received treatment for nearly a month, according to a statement from the facility.

The 80-year-old Pele removed a tumor from his colon on Sept. 4 and spent days in intensive care after the surgery.

“The patient is stable and will continue with chemotherapy,” doctors from the Hospital Albert Einstein said in a statement, without providing further details.

In recent days, Pele published several pictures and videos on social media showing his recovery process in the hospital. The tumor was found when he went for routine exams at the end of August.

Pele won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
