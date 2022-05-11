Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Brazilian footballer dropped from first team, ultimately fired from Ligue 1 club for repeatedly farting in dressing room
football

Brazilian footballer dropped from first team, ultimately fired from Ligue 1 club for repeatedly farting in dressing room

Brazilian defender Marcelo was dropped from Lyon's first team for his unprofessional behavior.
Angers' Mohamed-Ali Cho (L) fights for the ball with Bordeaux's Marcelo Antonio Guedes Filho (R) during the Ligue 1 match(AFP)
Published on May 11, 2022 01:16 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

In a unique development, a Ligue 1 footballer was dropped from the first team after continuous farting and laughing in the dressing room. Yes, you read that correct. Brazilian defender Marcelo Antonio Guedes Filho was dropped from Lyon's first team for his unprofessional behavior.

As per a report in ESPN, the defender was expelled from the senior squad following Lyon's 3-0 drubbing against Angers in August last year. 

Also Read | 'They can be beaten, Spurs showed that': Terry Phelan backs Chelsea to halt quadruple-chasing Liverpool in FA Cup final

The defender was caught laughing, while captain Leo Dubois tried to rally the side with a speech. His actions didn't go well with manager Peter Bosz and sporting director Juninho, and was subsequently dropped from the first team.

However, as per fresh development, sources revealed to ESPN that the Brazilian was disciplined by the club for repeatedly farting in the dressing room. 

Marcelo was projected as a leader by Lyon and had also signed a fresh contract ahead of the 2021-22 season, but his actions after the defeat against Angers was termed as "inappropriate behaviour."

RELATED STORIES

The defender's stay in Lyon soon came to end, with his contract being terminated in January, following which he joined Bordeaux. 

Bordeaux are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. Lyon, on the other hand, are placed eighth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP