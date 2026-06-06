Brazil's chase for sixth star begins with Vinicius in charge and Neymar fighting time before World Cup 2026

Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil do not look like the traditional Brazilian dream. There is no romantic flooding of the pitch with attackers, no naive trust that individual genius will solve every problem. What Ancelotti has built instead is a tournament machine - disciplined enough to survive adversity, quick enough to punish it, and structured around the one player who can decide the match in a single run.

Vinícius Jr. and Casemiro for Brazil.(X images)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

That player is Vinicius Jr. Everything else is architecture built around that fact.

Brazil are in Group C alongside Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland. Neymar’s fitness continues to cast a shadow over the opening fixtures after a calf problem ruled him out of warm-up matches, though Ancelotti has expressed confidence he will be available by the first or second group game. The squad beyond him, however, is deep enough not to require him.

Brazil's official squad for FIFA World Cup 2026

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, WevertonDefenders: Alex Sandro, Bremer, Danilo, Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhães, Ibanez, Leo Pereira, Marquinhos, Wesley

Midfielders: Bruno Guimares, Casemiro, Danilo Santos, Fabinho, Lucas Paqueta

Forwards: Endrick, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Thiago, Luzi Henrique, Matheus Cunha, Neymar, Raphinha, Rayan, Vinícius Jr

Goalkeeper

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Brazil’s goalkeeping situation is one of their most underrated advantages. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brazil’s goalkeeping situation is one of their most underrated advantages. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Alisson is the first choice, and the argument does not require much elaboration. He offers shot-stopping quality at the very highest level, commanding presence in his box, and the composure to keep Brazil alive during the spells - inevitable in any deep tournament run - when the structure temporarily breaks down. World Cup knockout football tends to be chaotic, physical and unpredictable. Alisson thrives precisely in that environment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alisson is the first choice, and the argument does not require much elaboration. He offers shot-stopping quality at the very highest level, commanding presence in his box, and the composure to keep Brazil alive during the spells - inevitable in any deep tournament run - when the structure temporarily breaks down. World Cup knockout football tends to be chaotic, physical and unpredictable. Alisson thrives precisely in that environment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ederson represents a different profile. He is the cleaner passer and would be the better option if Brazil face a high-pressing side that demands ball-playing from deep. But in a tournament that will likely be decided in tight, nervous knockout matches, Alisson’s shot-stopping ceiling gives Brazil a more reliable safety net. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ederson represents a different profile. He is the cleaner passer and would be the better option if Brazil face a high-pressing side that demands ball-playing from deep. But in a tournament that will likely be decided in tight, nervous knockout matches, Alisson’s shot-stopping ceiling gives Brazil a more reliable safety net. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Weverton rounds out the group as squad cover. This department is not where Brazil’s vulnerabilities lie.

Defence

Brazil’s central defensive options are strong enough to win a tournament.

Marquinhos brings leadership, reading of danger and the institutional knowledge for a player who has navigated high-pressure international football for years. Gabriel Magalhaes brings physical aggression, aerial dominance and set-piece threat from the left side. Together they form a pairing that is difficult to bully and difficult to beat in the air, which matters enormously as knockout rounds progress.

Bremer offers something different: a more duel-oriented, combative presence that Ancelotti could deploy against physically imposing strikers or sides that threaten aerially. Ibanez and Leo Pereira add depth. But barring injury, Marquinhos and Gabriel are the centre-back foundation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The full back question is where the real tactical story lives.

On the right, the choice between Danilo and Wesley is not simply a personnel decision - it shapes Brazil’s entire defensive shape. Danilo offers control. He can tuck into a back three during the build-up phase, freeing Raphinha and the midfield to push higher without leaving happening space on Brazil’s right flank. Wesley is the more exclusive option, capable of generating width and contribution to attacks, but his use comes at a cost: Casemiro and Bruno Guimaraes must convert more open ground when possession is lost.

On the left, Alex Sandro is likely to be preferred over Douglas Santos. His experience in knockout football edges the decision for Ancelotti.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Brazil’s best defensive version is not spectacular, and that is exactly the point. It is controlled, compact and deliberately conservative in the positions it takes behind the ball. Against the very best transition teams in this tournament, that discipline may prove more valuable than an extra attacker.

Midifield

If Brazil’s defence is their structural backbone, the midfield is the pivot around which everything else either functions or fractures.

Casemiro and Bruno Guimaraes are expected to form the double pivot, and the logic is sound on paper. Casemiro sits in front of the centre-backs, reads lines early and provides the destroyer presence Brazil need in the centre. Bruno carries the ball, breaks defensive blocks and links the attack to the defence with the kind of forward-passing intelligence that gives Brazil’s transitions their bite.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The problem is workload.

If Brazil play with four advanced players ahead of the midfield, which their best attacking personnel essentially demands, those two midfielders must cover enormous amounts of space. They have to protect the full-backs, defend counters before they develop, win second balls and feed Vinicius early enough to give him momentum. That is manageable when Brazil are dominating. When opponents press high, disrupt the build-up and force Brazil backwards, a two-man pivot can begin to look stretched and slow.

Fabinho is Ancelotti’s insurance policy for closing games out. If Brazil hold a lead deep into a knockout match, Fabinho coming off the bench to turn the midfield into a wall of bodies is a clean, intelligent tactical option.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Lucas Paqueta provides the creative alternative, more passing between the lines, more control, and less directness. He becomes important if Brazil need to slow matches down and pick through a compact defensive block rather than hitting teams on the break.

The overarching strategic question - whether to trust a two-man pivot for the entire tournament or shift to a more conservative three-man midfield against elite opposition - may be the decision that most determines how far Brazil go.

Attack

Brazil’s attack should be built around Vinicius Jr, and the entire forward structure should exist to maximise that. Not necessarily by playing him centrally, but by ensuring he receives the ball early and in space, so he can attack defenders at pace, draw double-teams that open lanes for others, and create the kind of panic that very few players in the world football can generate.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Brazil’s 6-2 warm-up win over Panama illustrated exactly this: Vinicius scored early, played from the left, created Casemiro’s goal and ran the game through his own stage even with several senior players absent. That's his template. That is what the team needs to facilitate.

Raphina is the essential counterbalance on the right. He offers work-rate that Vinicius does not always prioritise, pressing discipline that helps the team defend from the front, directness and a capacity to shoot from distance. With Rodrygo absent, Raphinha’s role expands from winger to stabiliser - a player who keeps the right side honest so Vinicius can be more reckless on the left.

Mathues Cunha may be the most tactically intelligent attacker in the squad. He is capable of playing as a second striker, false nine, No.10 or link-forward depending on the game state. His movement helps Brazil avoid becoming too left-heavy through Vinicius, and his willingness to drift and create off the shoulder of a striker gives the team an unpredictability that more static options do not offer.

Endirck provides the most straightforward attacking reference: direct, aggressive, always looking to run in behind or attack the goal. He stops Brazil from becoming a team of creators with no finishing presence in the box, and his runs stretch centre-backs in a way that creates space for everyone else.

Neymar remains the most complicated question. Fully fit, he is still Brazil’s most naturally gifted final-third operator - capable of slowing a match to his own tempo, drawing fouls in dangerous areas, finding blind-side runners and producing a single decisive pass that breaks a knockout game open. But his role must be carefully managed. Brazil cannot allow the attack to drift back towards a Neymar-dependent structure. At his best, he is a decisive weapon deployed in specific phases rather than a 90-minute anchor. That is the version Ancelotti must use if he starts.

Gabrielle Martinelli offers high-energy pressing and pace on the left as an alternative to Vinicius. Luiz Henrique provides a direct one-versus-one threat. Igor Thiago is the physically imposing striker option. Rayan is the wild card - a late-game, high-chaos substitute option who can unsettle tired defences.

Attacking combinations

Against deeper or weaker opponents: Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Endrick. This is Brazil's most creative quartet, best equipped to break a low block through individual quality and technical excellence. It requires defensive discipline from everyone, but against sides without the transition speed to hurt Brazil on the counter, it is the most potent attacking unit available.

Against elite transition teams: Raphinha, Matheus Cunha, Vinicius Jr, Endrick. Cunha's running and structural awareness make this combination more defensively responsible than the Neymar variant. Raphinha covers the right channel, Endrick pins the defensive line, and Vinicius is given more space to operate because the shape around him is cleaner.

When chasing a match: Neymar, Vinicius, Raphinha, Endrick, Paquetá all on the pitch simultaneously. This is the fire-alarm version. Beautiful, dangerous and structurally precarious. Use only when ordinary options have already been exhausted.

Also Read: Pele's 1958 World Cup final jersey goes under the hammer, carrying the night Brazil found their football God

Tactical shape

Brazil will look like a 4-2-4 with the ball. Without it, they cannot defend like one.

Out of possession, the shape must compress into a 4-4-2 or 4-4-1-1. Raphinha drops into the right midfield line. Vinicius holds a higher position at the outset. The second attacker - Cunha or Neymar - sits close to the striker. Casemiro and Bruno protect the centre.

Brazil's sharpest attacking pattern is not elaborate. Win possession, find Bruno or Casemiro quickly, release Vinicius in behind early, force the defence to collapse towards the left, and attack the far post through Raphinha or Endrick's arrival. Quick, direct, decisive. Not slow recycling possession. Not intricate short passing into traffic.

Their danger pattern is equally clear. Brazil lose the ball in a high position. The advanced full-back is out of cover. Casemiro is pulled sideways. Bruno is forced to defend two lanes at once. The centre-backs retreat. And Alisson has to rescue the situation from his goal line. That is the crack opponents will systematically look to exploit.

Group C: why Morocco matters most

Morocco are the most significant test in Group C, and not merely because they are the highest-ranked opponent. They can defend with discipline and compactness, they can hurt teams in transition, and they will not be destabilised by Brazil's reputation. They will sit deep, force Brazil into patience, and attack the spaces the full-backs vacate when they push forward.

If Brazil beat Morocco with tactical control - keeping the structure, minimising the exposure behind the ball, winning through moments rather than dominance - the rest of the group should follow. If Brazil look stretched and reliant purely on Vinicius to create everything, the concerns will surface early.

Haiti should be the match for rhythm and goal difference. Scotland will provide the physical examination: duels, aerial balls and set pieces.

Strengths

Brazil's primary strength is variety. They can win a match through Vinicius in transition, through Raphinha's directness, through Neymar's passing, through Endrick's movement, through Gabriel on set pieces, or simply through Alisson refusing to be beaten. In a tournament that runs for five knockout rounds, having four or five different routes to victory is enormously valuable. One path always gets blocked.

Their second strength is experience. Alisson, Danilo, Marquinhos, Casemiro, Fabinho and Neymar have all played deep into major tournaments and understand how to manage the accumulation of pressure that comes with knockout football. That is not nothing.

Weaknesses

The midfield is the most obvious structural vulnerability. A two-man pivot behind four attacking players is a risk that demands defensive work from every forward, every time. When it breaks down, it breaks down badly.

Over-reliance on Vinicius for progression is the second concern. If opponents commit two defenders to him and block the early passing lane into him, Brazil need a secondary route. Paquetá, Cunha and Raphinha all offer that, but it requires tactical preparation rather than improvisation.

Neymar's fitness is the third issue, not only because of what he can provide when available, but because of how significantly the team shape shifts to accommodate him when he plays. Managing that transition smoothly is an underappreciated challenge.

The fourth weakness is right-side exposure if Ancelotti selects the more attacking full-back option. Against opponents with a dangerous left winger, Wesley's attacking ambition can leave Brazil's defensive right flank vulnerable.

Ideal XI

For a serious knockout match against a top-eight side:

Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães; Raphinha, Matheus Cunha, Vinícius Jr.; Endrick

Bench: Neymar for lock-picking, Paquetá for control, Martinelli for pace, Fabinho for closing, Wesley if right-side thrust is needed, Igor Thiago for a more physical presence.

This XI protects the team without suffocating the attack. It gives Vinicius the runway, Raphinha the threat on the opposite side, Cunha the linking movement through the lines, and Endrick the central reference point.

Final verdict

Brazil are contenders, but not overwhelming favourites, and the distinction matters.

Their best version is a genuinely dangerous team: controlled enough to survive difficult spells, fast enough to punish opponents in transition, and talented enough to win tight knockout matches without needing to dominate them from start to finish. That is precisely the kind of tournament football Ancelotti has made his career from.

Their worst version is also legible: a stretched midfield, a bloated attack of competing stars, Vinicius isolated on the left without support, Neymar half-fit and the team reorienting itself around him anyway, and Casemiro chasing space he cannot cover.

The difference between those two versions is not personnel. It is hierarchy.

Vinicius is the present.

Neymar is the weapon.

Ancelotti is the regulator.

If Brazil accept that order and execute it with discipline, they have the depth, the experience and the individual quality to go very deep in this tournament. If nostalgia begins to steer the team selection instead, the structure will crack. And at a World Cup, one crack is usually enough for the golden house to hear thunder.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON