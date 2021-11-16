Can’t even think how hard it was for Denmark: Joni Kauko

Kauko’s only game for ATK Mohun Bagan was the 0-6 defeat in the inter-zonal semi-final. “It was something I didn’t expect but these things happen,” he said. There will be setbacks but what matters is whether you can go in the right direction after that, he said. Kauko is sure ATK Mohun Bagan are. “And I believe if we can have a good season this year, next year if we were to meet that team again, the result would be completely different.”

Kauko knows success as an attacking midfielder hinges on his relationship with Roy Krishna. They had trained in Kolkata earlier but with Krishna in quarantine--he became a father to a daughter recently--they haven’t worked together yet, said Kauko. “I believe if we can find a good connection, it can be a huge weapon for us this season.”

“I got the confidence that I never had before. Of course, I think I did some good things as a defensive midfielder also but I was always the kind of guy who was doing the dirty job…Not so much in the papers. I feel like I also have a lot of qualities that I can use on that part of the pitch,” said Kauko who is comfortable with both feet and has scored a number of goals from headers. “Also, it is a huge opportunity for ATK Mohun Bagan because usually it is not very easy to find a midfielder who can score a lot of goals.”

Even though he has been a defensive midfielder for Finland and at all but one club, Kauko said his role in Goa would probably be in more advanced areas of the pitch. “As an attacking midfielder or a No. 10 or as a fake No.9 .” His job description changed when Dutch John Lammers (2017-19) took charge of Esberg.

Kauko is from the Turku, a former capital on the southwest coast of Finland also known for an international organisation that arranged for pen friends in the pre-internet age. The city does have warm summers but also a lot of snow. From weather to food and football, it has been some shift. Kauko said it was hard when he first came to Kolkata in September prior to the AFC Cup semi-final against Uzbekistan’s Nasaf. But now “there is no hard feeling when it is hot.” He likes “the kick” of Indian food and is trying to taste everything-- gol guppa and sugarcane juice are his current favourites--but admitted to often falling back on “milder” western dishes. “Indian food is a bit too spicy for me even though I like it,” he said.

India, he said, was an experience he wanted to be part of after 12 years of professional football in Finland, Germany and Denmark. “I kind of felt I needed something completely new” he said. ATK Mohun Bagan had approached him when he was at Esbjerg in Denmark but with a year to go on his contract, Kauko wasn’t released. So when the Kolkata club came calling again, the decision was easy. Before Euro 2020, Kauko knew he was coming to India.

“I have been on the list but there have been no games except one in the AFC Cup (inter-zonal semi-final). Of course, I am training and I think I am fit but it is not about that. When you are at the national team level, the coaches are always looking at the performance; if you have played a lot or if you haven’t. I knew I was taking a risk with the national team. But I was willing to take that risk. I told the national team coach that I won’t close any doors. I will respect his decision and we will see what happens.”

“It is a big shame,” he said. “I gotta be honest, it’s really hard when you know, in a way, you should be there. “ The seasons running on different schedules is one reason, Kanerva not seeing him in Europe is another.

By opting for India, Kauko has accepted that he wouldn’t be part of such journeys now. Finland are second in their World Cup qualifying group, four points behind France, but Kauko, whose international debut came in 2012, hasn’t been part of the last five games and won’t be playing Wednesday’s fixture against France either.

“Nobody expected we were going to go to the Euro. And then nobody expected we could do anything. And we ended up winning against one of the best teams in the tournament… The whole journey was something I will never forget.”

That was also how he rated the experience of playing in Europe’s biggest international competition. Yes, he conceded, it was frustrating to lose 0-1 to Russia. “We should have got at least a point. That was the chance we should have taken.” They almost did but Joel Pohjanpalo’s goal didn’t stand. “I think our striker’s nose was off-side and VAR disallowed the goal,” said Kauko wryly. Belgium, they knew, would be difficult and yet for 74 minutes, Finland had not blinked before losing 0-2. It meant a group stage exit on goal difference from a competition where Kauko featured in all games as a substitute.

They were playing the biggest game of their lives in a Finland shirt. ”It is something you dream of when you are little kid playing football on the street. It was the first time Finland were in a major championship so it was special to be part of that group,” said Kauko. The stadium was full and it was where Kauko said he had played many times during five seasons in Demnark. While he understood where Kanerva was coming from, Kauko said the overriding feeling from was of being grateful.

So how does he look back at that evening, one which Finland coach Maarku Kanerva had said they were going to remember for a long time and not just because they had won 1-0? “It was a weird game,” said Kauko.

Over five months have passed between that Saturday and this conversation. Kauko is in Goa getting ready for the Indian Super League (ISL), which begins on Friday, where he will play for ATK Mohun Bagan having joined on a two-year deal after Euro 2020. Through the Zoom call, Kauko sits straight, his muscular, tattooed arms by his side, speaking in measured sentences. The big palms come into view only when he does a namaste at the beginning and end where he also says “dhanyabaad”.

And yet by the time he came on, as a 76th minute substitute for Teemu Pukki, the message in Kauko’s head was clear: protect Finland’s 1-0 lead. “We knew Denmark were going to push hard for the last 15 minutes so the only thing we could do was run everywhere, give everything and then see where it gets you,” said the tall 31-year-old midfielder.

Play resumed at Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium only after Finland were told that Christian Eriksen had spoken to his teammates, said Kauko. Finland had said they would respect whatever decision Denmark took, he said. “I can’t even think how hard it was for them because I know how hard it was for us.”

As an ambulance rushed Eriksen to the hospital, the players moved inside. Kauko said the change room was “quiet, very quiet. “Everybody thinking about different things in their heads: “what’s going to happen? Is he going to make it or not?”

It was Finland's opening match in the Euro 2020 earlier this year, against Denmark, and in the 42nd minute, Christian Eriksen had suffered a heart attack and collapsed on the pitch.

“It’s not easy to stand on the pitch where you can’t do anything and see someone is fighting for his life,” said Joni Kauko, looking away.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It’s not easy to stand on the pitch where you can’t do anything and see someone is fighting for his life,” said Joni Kauko, looking away.

It was Finland's opening match in the Euro 2020 earlier this year, against Denmark, and in the 42nd minute, Christian Eriksen had suffered a heart attack and collapsed on the pitch.

As an ambulance rushed Eriksen to the hospital, the players moved inside. Kauko said the change room was “quiet, very quiet. “Everybody thinking about different things in their heads: “what’s going to happen? Is he going to make it or not?”

Play resumed at Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium only after Finland were told that Christian Eriksen had spoken to his teammates, said Kauko. Finland had said they would respect whatever decision Denmark took, he said. “I can’t even think how hard it was for them because I know how hard it was for us.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

And yet by the time he came on, as a 76th minute substitute for Teemu Pukki, the message in Kauko’s head was clear: protect Finland’s 1-0 lead. “We knew Denmark were going to push hard for the last 15 minutes so the only thing we could do was run everywhere, give everything and then see where it gets you,” said the tall 31-year-old midfielder.

Over five months have passed between that Saturday and this conversation. Kauko is in Goa getting ready for the Indian Super League (ISL), which begins on Friday, where he will play for ATK Mohun Bagan having joined on a two-year deal after Euro 2020. Through the Zoom call, Kauko sits straight, his muscular, tattooed arms by his side, speaking in measured sentences. The big palms come into view only when he does a namaste at the beginning and end where he also says “dhanyabaad”.

Memorable Euro journey

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So how does he look back at that evening, one which Finland coach Maarku Kanerva had said they were going to remember for a long time and not just because they had won 1-0? “It was a weird game,” said Kauko.

They were playing the biggest game of their lives in a Finland shirt. ”It is something you dream of when you are little kid playing football on the street. It was the first time Finland were in a major championship so it was special to be part of that group,” said Kauko. The stadium was full and it was where Kauko said he had played many times during five seasons in Demnark. While he understood where Kanerva was coming from, Kauko said the overriding feeling from was of being grateful.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

That was also how he rated the experience of playing in Europe’s biggest international competition. Yes, he conceded, it was frustrating to lose 0-1 to Russia. “We should have got at least a point. That was the chance we should have taken.” They almost did but Joel Pohjanpalo’s goal didn’t stand. “I think our striker’s nose was off-side and VAR disallowed the goal,” said Kauko wryly. Belgium, they knew, would be difficult and yet for 74 minutes, Finland had not blinked before losing 0-2. It meant a group stage exit on goal difference from a competition where Kauko featured in all games as a substitute.

“Nobody expected we were going to go to the Euro. And then nobody expected we could do anything. And we ended up winning against one of the best teams in the tournament… The whole journey was something I will never forget.”

Finland door shut?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

By opting for India, Kauko has accepted that he wouldn’t be part of such journeys now. Finland are second in their World Cup qualifying group, four points behind France, but Kauko, whose international debut came in 2012, hasn’t been part of the last five games and won’t be playing Wednesday’s fixture against France either.

“It is a big shame,” he said. “I gotta be honest, it’s really hard when you know, in a way, you should be there. “ The seasons running on different schedules is one reason, Kanerva not seeing him in Europe is another.

“I have been on the list but there have been no games except one in the AFC Cup (inter-zonal semi-final). Of course, I am training and I think I am fit but it is not about that. When you are at the national team level, the coaches are always looking at the performance; if you have played a lot or if you haven’t. I knew I was taking a risk with the national team. But I was willing to take that risk. I told the national team coach that I won’t close any doors. I will respect his decision and we will see what happens.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India, he said, was an experience he wanted to be part of after 12 years of professional football in Finland, Germany and Denmark. “I kind of felt I needed something completely new” he said. ATK Mohun Bagan had approached him when he was at Esbjerg in Denmark but with a year to go on his contract, Kauko wasn’t released. So when the Kolkata club came calling again, the decision was easy. Before Euro 2020, Kauko knew he was coming to India.

Kauko is from the Turku, a former capital on the southwest coast of Finland also known for an international organisation that arranged for pen friends in the pre-internet age. The city does have warm summers but also a lot of snow. From weather to food and football, it has been some shift. Kauko said it was hard when he first came to Kolkata in September prior to the AFC Cup semi-final against Uzbekistan’s Nasaf. But now “there is no hard feeling when it is hot.” He likes “the kick” of Indian food and is trying to taste everything-- gol guppa and sugarcane juice are his current favourites--but admitted to often falling back on “milder” western dishes. “Indian food is a bit too spicy for me even though I like it,” he said.

“No. 10 or fake 9”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Even though he has been a defensive midfielder for Finland and at all but one club, Kauko said his role in Goa would probably be in more advanced areas of the pitch. “As an attacking midfielder or a No. 10 or as a fake No.9 .” His job description changed when Dutch John Lammers (2017-19) took charge of Esberg.

“I got the confidence that I never had before. Of course, I think I did some good things as a defensive midfielder also but I was always the kind of guy who was doing the dirty job…Not so much in the papers. I feel like I also have a lot of qualities that I can use on that part of the pitch,” said Kauko who is comfortable with both feet and has scored a number of goals from headers. “Also, it is a huge opportunity for ATK Mohun Bagan because usually it is not very easy to find a midfielder who can score a lot of goals.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kauko knows success as an attacking midfielder hinges on his relationship with Roy Krishna. They had trained in Kolkata earlier but with Krishna in quarantine--he became a father to a daughter recently--they haven’t worked together yet, said Kauko. “I believe if we can find a good connection, it can be a huge weapon for us this season.”

Kauko’s only game for ATK Mohun Bagan was the 0-6 defeat in the inter-zonal semi-final. “It was something I didn’t expect but these things happen,” he said. There will be setbacks but what matters is whether you can go in the right direction after that, he said. Kauko is sure ATK Mohun Bagan are. “And I believe if we can have a good season this year, next year if we were to meet that team again, the result would be completely different.”