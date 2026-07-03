Cape Verde defender shrugs off Lionel Messi hype ahead of Argentina showdown: ‘It’s 11 men, not this man or that man’

Nobody expected debutants Cape Verde to qualify for the knockouts at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Nobody expected them to even get a point in the group stage, but then they proved their critics wrong, finishing second in Group H to reach the Round of 32. Now they take on Lionel Messi's Argentina, the defending champions.

Cape Verde aren't scared of Lionel Messi and Argentina. (AFP)

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The prospect of facing Messi could even overwhelm a top football nation. But Cape Verde aren't, as revealed by Sidny Loes Cabral, their left-back.

Also Read: George Weah delivers brutal Lamine Yamal verdict: 'You can't compare him to Kylian Mbappe'

The 23-year-old plays for Trabzonspor in Turkey and has previously played for Benfica. He has been key for Cape Verde, who have been praised for their water-tight defence.

‘Honestly, nobody is overwhelmed’

Speaking to The Guardian, he revealed that his teammates aren't overwhelmed by the prospect of facing Messi.

"Honestly, nobody is overwhelmed. If you’re like: ‘Oh, it’s Messi,’ you’re gonna lose your mind. We’re focusing on our plan, our tactics. If Messi touches the ball, you will look at him like: ‘Hey, I’m really playing against Messi.’ But it’s about our game. The coach’s message is that we’re a family. It’s 11 men, not this man or that man … I need to focus on myself. If I think: ‘I’m playing Messi,’ I’m going to blow my mind. Afterwards I can enjoy that I played against him. I hope I get some nice pictures with him," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Cape Verde also held the mighty Spain to a goalless draw in their opener. "Lamine Yamal comes on against us and the whole stadium is screaming louder than the whole game. You can feel these are great players. We came in at half time: ‘Guys, we’re doing great.’ We felt we could really do this. When Lamine came on it was like ‘Oh shit’. But I said to myself: ‘Let’s go, let’s test myself.’ I already had a yellow card so the coach changed me soon after. João Paulo came on and did great. We showed we’re a great team. That gave us more confidence and against Uruguay we had a great, great second half. We like to be the underdogs. I hope we can continue that in the next game," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cape Verde also held the mighty Spain to a goalless draw in their opener. "Lamine Yamal comes on against us and the whole stadium is screaming louder than the whole game. You can feel these are great players. We came in at half time: ‘Guys, we’re doing great.’ We felt we could really do this. When Lamine came on it was like ‘Oh shit’. But I said to myself: ‘Let’s go, let’s test myself.’ I already had a yellow card so the coach changed me soon after. João Paulo came on and did great. We showed we’re a great team. That gave us more confidence and against Uruguay we had a great, great second half. We like to be the underdogs. I hope we can continue that in the next game," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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They also drew Uruguay 2-2, proving that their performance against Spain wasn't a fluke. Then they drew their final group game against Saudi Arabia.

Cabral is also a Marcelo fan and loves Cristiano Ronaldo more than Messi. "Honestly, I was more [a fan of Cristiano] Ronaldo, but I’m inspired by Messi’s talent. Nobody can do what he does. He’s the only one who can dribble [past] eight players and score. But my idol was Marcelo," he said.