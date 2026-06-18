Cape Verde hero Vozinha’s mother to get travel visa for Uruguay and other games after emotional ‘revelation’

When Cape Verde line up against Uruguay in the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday, Vozinha’s mother should be watching her son play from the stands at the Miami Stadium. The poor woman couldn’t see his heroic performance against Spain in person on account of a strict US visa policy for Cape Verde citizens, which includes the fulfilment of a mandatory bond of USD 15,000. Ana Candida Evora, the mother of of Cape Verde's goalkeeper Vozinha, poses for a photograph with other family members. (REUTERS)

40-year-old Vozinha had himself revealed this following his extraordinary performance against one of the pre-tournament favourites, Spain, the other day in Atlanta. The Spanish team that boasts Lamine Yamal, considered the greatest today, in their ranks failed to go past Vozinha, and that made the goalkeeper a global superstar. In a matter of hours after the game, Vozinha went from having a few thousand followers on Instagram to having millions of them.

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After Vozinha’s revelation, the US State Department has sprung into action and is doing all it can to facilitate Vozinha’s mother’s arrival in Miami before the Uruguay game kicks off. Her name is Ana Candida Evora. She watched the Spain game on TV back home.

"No mother should miss the chance to see her child make history," U.S. Congressman Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement on Wednesday. “I spoke with the Secretary of ​State Marco Rubio, and asked the State Department to do everything in ​their power to ensure that his mother can attend Cape Verde's next match. It is a ‌privilege to announce that Vozinha's mum will be able to secure a visa in time to attend their game this Sunday.”

A State Department official said in a statement provided to Reuters: "We can confirm our visa team in Praia is ​in close touch ​with her and providing the needed services."

"All fees ​have been waived consistent with official policy. Travel arrangements are now being made for mother and son to reunite in Miami," Jeffries added.