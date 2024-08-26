Carlo Ancelotti backs Kylian Mbappe after Frenchman's La Liga goal drought continues: 'He is a spectacular forward'

After a 1-1 draw in their La Liga opener, Real Madrid bounced back to winning ways with a 3-0 win vs Valladolid. Federico Valverde (50'), Brahim Diaz (88') and Endrick (90+6') scored second-half goals, but it was Kylian Mbappe, who once again was under the spotlight, but failed to open his La Liga goal tally for Madrid. Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, left, and Valladolid's Luis Perez challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)(AP)

Starting in the centre-forward role, the Frenchman had four shots at goal, and only one on target, and failed to find the back of the net even once. He was substituted off in the 87th-minute, and his replacement, 18-year-old Endrick, scored the third goal.

When asked if Mbappe's role as a striker is affecting his goals tally, Carlo Ancelotti backed the 2018 World Cup winner, and called him a 'spectacular' forward. Speaking at a press conference, he said, "Mbappé is not penalised at all by playing as a No. 9. He is a spectacular forward, fast, he moves very well without the ball, he attacks space. Today he had three or four chances and he is going to score as he has always scored, no matter what position he plays in."

Real Madrid face Las Palmas in their upcoming La Liga fixture, on Thursday. Mbappe will be hoping to open his La Liga scoring for the Spanish club.

After leaving PSG as a free agent, Mbappe joined Real Madrid on a five-year contract, two days after the club's Champions League 2023-24 final triumph. It finally brought an end to a transfer saga which had been going on for years. He was given the no. 9 shirt and his presentation took place on July 16, and was attended by 80,000 spectators, the same number as Cristiano Ronaldo's presentation in 2009.

Commenting on his side's win, the Italian coach said, "The taste of a win is always good, when we win a game I have to be happy, taking into account the difficulties we had, especially in the first half when we were slow and soft."

"We were better after the break, with much more mobility and speed in possession. I am very happy that those who come off the bench and take advantage of the few minutes they have.

"Setting the line-up is always complicated, it bothers me, it makes me a bit sad although it's my responsibility, I'm the one who have to choose the eleven players that start the match," he added.