Carlo Ancelotti rocks shades, puffs cigar during Real Madrid's LaLiga title celebrations, photo goes viral

Carlo Ancelotti got the internet buzzing after a photo of him smoking a cigar surfaced on social media along with Real Madrid players, who were celebrating their LaLiga triumph. The Spanish Giants won the competition following a 4-0 win over Espanyol on Saturday.

Vinicius Jr shared the photo on social media and in no time it went viral on the internet. The photo features Vinicius, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Rodrygo all smiling in the background.

The celebrations, which started on the pitch at the Santiago Bernabeu, continued on the streets of Madrid.

Every team member was part of the celebration except for Gareth Bale, who had withdrew from the squad prior to the match against Espanyol due to a back injury.

Meanwhile, Madrid's LaLiga triumph saw Ancelotti etch a unique feat as he became the first manager to win titles in each of Europe's top five leagues - England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France.

