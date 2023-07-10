Casemiro downplays Harry Maguire's role as Manchester United captain, says 'I like to be that example player'

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro had a transformative role during his first season at Manchester United, playing a key role as Erik ten Hag’s team finished solidly in the top 3 and won their first trophy since 2017 earlier this year. Casemiro joined from Real Madrid, where he was a 5-time Champions League winner, and brought all his tactical nous and mentality to the English club. Going forward, however, he will want to be key to Manchester United winning the biggest titles once again.

Harry Maguire and Casemiro for Manchester United.(REUTERS)

Casemiro also became one of the leading figures in the United dressing room, as one of the more experienced footballers in the unit, and his mentality and spirit on the pitch was as important to a young team as his footballing quality itself. Casemiro was asked by Placar about that role he occupies for United.

“I like having this role, yes, to be honest. Being a leader, caring, being like a father, going after things, I like to set an example, be the first to arrive, I like to play this role,” said the Brazilian. A combative midfield tackler, Casemiro’s fully-committal style of football was something that quickly earned him the trust and love from United fans, as well as rubbing off on the players around him.

It isn’t clear, however, if Casemiro will be entrusted with a captaincy role. The official club captain for United is English defender Harry Maguire, who received the armband in his first season with United in 2019. Maguire has since fallen out of favour at the club and is reportedly looking to be moved on. He wasn’t a starter under Ten Hag, with Portuguese midfield star Bruno Fernandes entrusted with on-field captaincy duties.

Casemiro gave his take on potentially earning the armband, claiming that it didn’t particularly matter to him whether or not he had it. “The captain’s [armband] is nothing more than a symbol, but the players have the responsibility to talk to the referee, to the players - I like to be that example player,” said the Brazilian, who scored for United in their League Cup final victory over Newcastle, earning ten Hag his first piece of silverware in England.

Casemiro was made captain of the national team in March, replacing the experienced Thiago Silva, and recent rumours indicate that he might be in the running for club level as well. Aside from Maguire and Fernandes, captaincy duties were also carried out by long-time goalkeeper David de Gea, whose 12-year spell at the club came to a close with his departure this week. Academy product and star attacker Marcus Rashford has also captained United in a League Cup match in the past.

Whether or not ten Hag decides to give Casemiro the armband, the Brazilian is certain to be a leading figure as United attempt to enter conversations to win the league this season. Casemiro shored up the midfield, and with additions of players such as Mason Mount this season and the rumoured additions of Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund, United could become a domestic force once again.

