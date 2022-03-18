Champions League: Chelsea take on Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid face Manchester City test in quarterfinals

The Champions League draw for the quarterfinals of the 2021/22 edition was made on Friday, following a dramatic end to the round-of-16 ties earlier this week. Chelsea were the first team to be drawn, as they face Real Madrid, who made a magnificent comeback in the second leg of their round-of-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, make another trip to Manchester – this time to City, as they will meet Pep Guardiola's side for a place in the semis. Villarreal were drawn with Bayern Munich, while Liverpool take on the Portuguese side SL Benfica in the remaining quarterfinals.

Here's the quarterfinal lineup in the Champions League:

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid

Villarreal CF vs Bayern Munich

SL Benfica vs Liverpool

The draws were also made for the semi-finals and final (for nominal purposes) in the event that took place in Nyon. The winner of Quarterfinal 2 (Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid) will meet the winner of Quarterfinal 1 (Chelsea vs Real Madrid), with the second quarterfinalists playing at home in their first leg.

Likewise, the fourth quarterfinalists (winner of SL Benfica vs Liverpool) will host the third quarterfinalists (Villarreal CF vs Bayern Munich) in the first leg at home.

Earlier in the round-of-16, Villarreal produced a massive upset as they made a late comeback to defeat Juventus in Turin. With the tie level at 1-1 in the first leg, Villarreal scored three goals within the final 15 minutes of the game to seal a spot in the quarterfinals.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, secured a narrow 1-0 win over Manchester United in their second leg to secure a path to the final-8 of the Champions League season.

While Karim Benzema's hat-trick inspired Real Madrid to victory over Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica defeated Ajax while Liverpool saw off Inter Milan. Chelsea won both of their legs against LOSC to book a place in the quarterfinals.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, thanks to their dominating 5-0 win win over Sporting in the first leg, hardly broke sweat as they secured path to the next round.

