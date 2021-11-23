Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Champions League: Romelu Lukaku set to return for Chelsea against Juventus
football

Champions League: Romelu Lukaku set to return for Chelsea against Juventus

Lukaku has been in full training since Sunday and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said the Belgium striker could be selected in the squad if he is deemed fit after meeting with medical staff.
Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku (REUTERS)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 12:02 AM IST
PTI |

Romelu Lukaku is set to return from a month out with an ankle injury in Chelsea’s Champions League match against Juventus on Tuesday.

Lukaku has been in full training since Sunday and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said the Belgium striker could be selected in the squad if he is deemed fit after meeting with medical staff.

“Maybe he has the chance to be in the squad for the last minutes (of the match),” Tuchel said of Lukaku, “but that will be the absolute maximum we can get out of the situation right now.”

Lukaku was hurt in the win over Malmo in the Champions League on Oct. 20, the same game in which Timo Werner also came off the field because of a hamstring injury.

Werner has also returned to training and looks more likely to play against Juventus, given Kai Havertz — who has filled in up front over the last month — was withdrawn during the 3-0 win over Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday because of hamstring problems.

"We have some doubts with him, we need to check to see if he can train without any problems," Tuchel said of Havertz. "This is more or less the question mark."

RELATED STORIES
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chelsea fc
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Manchester United needs a rebuild from the ground up

ISL: Fall aims to inspire young Indian talent as Mumbai kick-off title defence

A year to go, Qatar World Cup still feels heat of scrutiny

Frankfurt revival continues with Bundesliga win at Freiburg
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Pathankot Grenade attack
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Andhra Pradesh Rainfall
American Music Awardss 2021
Mulayam Singh Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP