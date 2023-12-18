Champions League Round of 16 draw: Holders Manchester City get United conqueror; PSG to visit Spain

16 teams who crossed the hurdle of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 season, learned their fate for the first set of knockout rounds. On Monday, UEFA announced the draw for the Round of 16 stage of the tournament in Nyon and defending champions Manchester City were handed a benign draw as they were picked to play against Copenhagen, the Danish champion who beat Manchester United in their group game in group-stage tie at home last month. The standout tie is however the meeting of last season's runners-up Inter Milan and two-time runner-up Atletico Madrid. Defencing champions Manchester City learn their Champions League Round of 16 fate(Action Images via Reuters)

Pep Guardiola's City, who will be aiming to successfully hold on the title they claimed in Istanbul last June, are expected to comfortably get the better of their Danish opponent when they meet next year in February. Meanwhile, for Atletico coach Diego Simeone, it will be a reunion with the club where he spent two seasons as a player back in the late 1990s.

Ligue 1 winner Paris Saint Germain, who have been knocked out in last two consecutive Champions League seasons in the knockout stage and five times on last seven occasions, and finished second in their group-stage this time behind Borussia Dortmund, will be relieved to see themselves drawn against Real Sociedad, who are making their first ever round of 16 appearance in the tournament after two decades.

Barcelona's meeting with Italian winners Napoli is another standout tie, while Arsenal will be up against FC Porto. Bayern Munich, meanwhile, will be strong favourites against Lazio and Real Madrid, who will be looking for a record-extending 15th title, will also be heavily fancied against RB Leipzig.

The other tie sees Dortmund come up against PSV Eindhoven, who are coached by former Borussia manager Peter Bosz and are through to the last 16 for the first time in eight years.

The first legs will take place in mid-February with the return matches in March.

This season's Champions League final will be staged at Wembley in London on June 1.

Here is the full draw for UEFA Champions League Round of 16…

FC Porto vs Arsenal

SSC Napoli vs FC Barcelona

Paris Saint Germain vs Real Sociedad

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid

PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund

S.S Lazio vs Bayern Munich

FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid