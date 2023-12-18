Premier League: Arsenal reach EPL summit as Man United leave Liverpool frustrated; Lockyer stable after cardiac arrest

Returning to the top of the English Premier League (EPL) on Sunday, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal defeated Brighton & Hove Albion to extend their lead over holders Manchester City. The Gunners recorded a 2-0 win over the visitors before Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool hosted arch-rivals Manchester United at Anfield in the English top flight. Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz powered the Gunners to 39 points in 17 games in the English Premier League. Arsenal reached the Premier League summit while Manchester United frustrated Liverpool at Anfield(AP)

Gunners back on top

Arsenal are a point ahead of second-placed Liverpool, who played out a frustrating draw with the Red Devils on matchday 17 of the Premier League. Arsenal and Liverpool are closely followed by Aston Villa, who continued their dream run in the English top flight with a gritty performance at Brentford. Villa earned a 2-1 win over Brentford in their away game to take the third spot on the EPL points table. Both Liverpool and Villa are level on points in the Premier League.

Red Devils leave Liverpool frustrated

After suffering a premature exit from the UEFA Champions League in the group stage, Manchester United put up a fight against Liverpool at Anfield. Erik ten Hag's Man United frustrated the Reds and played out a goalless draw at Anfield. With the Red Devils ending the high-voltage clash in a stalemate, the Old Trafford stalwarts have ended Liverpool's perfect record at home. This was Man United's first draw of the season in the EPL.

‘Fight always for the badge’: Ten Hag

The Red Devils are placed seventh in the Premier League standings with 28 points from 17 games. “You have to fight always for the badge. The way we defended it was almost perfect. When we made a mistake there was always a teammate to sort it out. I think that is the big win from today. We have to keep this and bring this every game,” Man United manager Ten Hag said after the match.

'Liverpool should have won the game'

Rasmus Hojlund's close-range effort in the second half proved to be the best opening created by both teams in the 0-0 draw at Anfield. “The main thing I don’t like is the result, we should have won the game. I can’t remember this kind of dominance against Manchester United as we did today. It was special, the atmosphere was special," Liverpool manager Klopp was quoted as saying.

Lockyer stable after cardiac arrest

Luton captain Tom Lockyer, who collapsed on the field for the second time this year after suffering cardiac arrest, was taken to the hospital which led to the abandonment of the EPL match at Bournemouth. According to Luton, Lockyer is stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside. Earlier, Lockyer collapsed during the second-tier Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium in May. The Wales defender suffered an atrial fibrillation at the time.