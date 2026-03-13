Champions League Round of 16: Five huge storylines as Bodo/Glimt shock Europe and Premier League teams struggle

The first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 saw plenty of surprises. English football fans were left shocked as Premier League teams failed to get a win. Meanwhile, surprise package Bodo/Glimt's fairytale run continues as they beat Sporting CP at home, and hold a 3-0 advantage ahead of the second leg.

Even without Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid were far too strong for Manchester City, courtesy of a stunning first-half hat-trick by captain Federico Valverde. The Spanish club were also without Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo.

Also Read: Barcelona presidential candidate plays Erling Haaland card ahead of election, holds transfer talks with Manchester City

The second leg begins on March 17, with Bodo/Glimt taking on Sporting to kick off proceedings.

Here are the five storylines ahead of the second leg - Fearless Bayern Munich Bayern Munich produced the standout performance of the first leg, beating Atalanta 6-1 in Bergamo. The Bundesliga side raced to a three-goal lead within the opening 25 minutes, with goals from Josip Stanisic, Michael Olise and Serge Gnabry. After half-time, Nicolas Jackson and Jamal Musiala added two more goals. Mario Pasalic scored a consolation goal for the hosts in stoppage time in a 1-6 defeat.

The scoreline shows the quality of Vincent Kompany's squad, which was also without Harry Kane, who was on the bench. Before the season began, they weren't considered title contenders, but if they manage to maintain the momentum in the second leg and reach the next round, they will be among the favourites.

Bodo/Glimt shock Europe The Norwegian side extended their winning run in the tournament to five matches with a 3-0 win over Sporting. They have already beaten Manchester City, Atlético Madrid, and Inter (twice) in the competition this year. To make it even more special, they failed to win any of the first six Champions League games this season.

The second leg is still leg, and they will travel to Lisbon. After their first-leg performance, it can be said that they have the ability to avoid defeat. But nerves could be a factor, although they haven't shown it yet.

Premier League teams struggle Liverpool fell to a shock 0-1 defeat to Galatasaray, but the second leg is at Anfield. Arne Slot will be hoping that home advantage inspires his side to a comeback. Newcastle almost got the win against Barcelona at home, but then a last-minute penalty from Lamine Yamal saw the Catalans leave with a 1-1 scoreline. The second leg is in Spain, and home support will be crucial for Barcelona. But don't count Newcastle out; going by their performance in their first leg, they have enough firepower to expose Hansi Flick's side.

Tottenham could be relegated this season, and now they are almost out of the Champions League. Huge goalkeeping errors and an overall poor performance saw Atletico Madrid thrash them 5-2. Meanwhile, Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw and host Leverkusen in the second leg. Mikel Arteta has enough match-winning players in his team to clinch a victory. PSG avenged their Club World Cup final defeat with a 5-2 thrashing of Chelsea. At one point, it looked like it could be anyone's game, but Vitinha's goal in the 74th minute after a huge blunder made it 3-2. Then, substitute Khvicha Kvaratskhelia made it 5-2 with two late goals.

On the other hand, City's hopes of advancing to the next round hang by a thread, as do those of Chelsea and Tottenham. It was a 0-3 defeat at the Bernabeu, and by the time it was full-time, City could only breathe a sigh of relief as it could have been so much worse. In the return leg at the Etihad, they will need Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku to click.

PSG is getting back to its best Luis Enrique's PSG are not the same side as last season's all-conquering team. But they showed glimpses of it during their 5-2 win over Chelsea. Ousmane Dembele destroyed the Chelsea backline, and Kvaratskhelia produced moments of magic towards the end.

They are expected to advance to the next round and will face Liverpool or Galatasaray in the quarterfinals.

Spotlight on Real Madrid and Barcelona Recent defeats in Spain against Osasuna and Getafe, and the absence of Mbappe, Bellingham and Rodrygo made Real Madrid the underdogs ahead of their first leg. But they produced their usual UCL magic, sealing a 3-0 win against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at home.

Valverde's first-half hat-trick was pure vintage, and Guardiola will be rueing his side's missed chances. The second leg is at Etihad, and Madrid has the advantage. But they will be wary of Man City's threat, especially of Haaland's goalscoring prowess.

Meanwhile, Barcelona almost fell to a defeat, but a stoppage time penalty from Yamal made it 1-1. It could have been worse for Flick’s side, but they managed to hold on.