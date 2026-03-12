Barcelona presidential candidate plays Erling Haaland card ahead of election, holds transfer talks with Manchester City

Ahead of the upcoming Barcelona presidential election, two members from Victor Font's staff, Carles Planchart and Xavier Aguilar, met Manchester City CEO Ferran Sorriano and sporting director Hugo Viana in Madrid. The meeting was about the potential transfer of Erling Haaland and took place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Madrid.

The race for the presidency is between Font and Joan Laporta. Font's move could be decisive, shifting a huge number of votes in his favour. According to reports, Font's team asked for preferential treatment in a potential transfer if Haaland decides to leave, and both parties reached an agreement.

Also Read: Lionel Messi urged to 'tell the truth' on blocked Barcelona return ahead of presidential election: ‘Misled by Laporta’

Robert Lewandowski's contract at the Catalan club expires on June 30, and if Font wins the election, it reportedly won't be renewed. But if Laporta goes for a second-straight stint, then it will be extended for one more year.

Earlier this week, Laporta said, "He's a very talented player and a prolific goalscorer."

"As a token of my appreciation, I'd offer him another year on his contract.

"He came at a very difficult time, and despite his track record at Bayern [Munich], he pushed hard to come to Barca. He gave up a lot. We'll see what he wants to do, but I'd like him to stay another year if he wants to," he added.

There have already been reports from England that Haaland, whose contract runs until June 30, 2034, is looking to leave early.

Meanwhile, a member of Laporta's entourage has revealed that they are prepared to sign players such as Haaland and Julian Alvarez.

Speaking to Cadena SER, Joan Soler said, "Yes, we could sign players like Julian Alvarez or Erling Haaland. These transfers will pay for themselves within five years, and Barcelona's finances are ready for it."

"At the end of the day, Barca must be very careful about the commitments it makes regarding its wage structure. We have set ourselves a limit, and we will not exceed it. We must sign players at market prices while keeping an eye on our wage structure," he added.