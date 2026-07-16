Chelsea delete Enzo Fernandez celebration post after massive backlash in England

Chelsea were forced to delete a post on X in which their player Enzo Fernandez was celebrating his equaliser for Argentina at the fag end of their 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal against England on Wednesday night. Not long after that, defending champions Argentina got another goal to beat the Three Lions and set up the final showdown with Spain on July 20 (12:30 am India time).

Enzo Fernandez got the equaliser in the 85th minute of the game. (AFP)

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Fans were really upset that an English football club had the cheek to put club football above the national team. The former Premier League champions not only got slammed by the fans of other clubs but also by their own supporters. This really put the club under pressure, and they were forced to delete the post.

As per the Sun, a Chelsea fan wrote: “Seriously. We’re an English football club. Poor from my club. Poor,” while another commented: “The absolute cheek of an English football club to tweet this. Grim.”

Earlier this year, Enzo had expressed his desire to live in Madrid and that left many upset and anxious at the English club. "I’d like to live in Madrid. It’s a beautiful city, reminds me of Buenos Aires,” he said. Even prior to that, Enzo was not sure about his future at Chelsea. "I don’t know, there are eight games left and the FA Cup. There’s the World Cup, and then we’ll see,” he said after Chelsea's Champions League exit. One fan reminded all of this through a post: “Read the room, disgusting. Especially when that player would spit at us at any opportunity.”

England flatter to deceive one more time!

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{{^usCountry}} England, who haven't won any major football trophy since their World Cup win in 1966, went into the match high on confidence. Many pundits tipped them to get the better of Lionel Messi’s Argentina, and at one time they appeared on course after Anthony Gordon put them ahead in the 55th minute. The English team got defensive after that, and for a while they did a good job, but just when it appeared they would be able to maintain their lead right up to the end, Enzo scored in the 85th minute to equalise the contest. Then, in the second minute of stoppage time, Lautaro Martinez got another to stun the English camp. England coach Thomas Tuchel has since been in the line of fire for his tactical decisions, particularly his substitution calls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} England, who haven't won any major football trophy since their World Cup win in 1966, went into the match high on confidence. Many pundits tipped them to get the better of Lionel Messi’s Argentina, and at one time they appeared on course after Anthony Gordon put them ahead in the 55th minute. The English team got defensive after that, and for a while they did a good job, but just when it appeared they would be able to maintain their lead right up to the end, Enzo scored in the 85th minute to equalise the contest. Then, in the second minute of stoppage time, Lautaro Martinez got another to stun the English camp. England coach Thomas Tuchel has since been in the line of fire for his tactical decisions, particularly his substitution calls. {{/usCountry}}

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