football

Chelsea extend Tuchel's contract to 2024 after Champions League win

Tuchel took over midway through the 2020-21 season after the Premier League club sacked Frank Lampard and the German led them to a top-four finish as well as the FA Cup final.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 06:08 PM IST
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel celebrates with the trophy.(Pool via REUTERS)

Chelsea have extended Thomas Tuchel's contract until 2024 after the German manager won the Champions League this season, the London club said on Friday.

His side clinched the Champions League with a 1-0 win over Manchester City in Porto.

"I cannot imagine a better occasion for a contract renewal. I am grateful for the experience and very happy to stay part of the Chelsea family," Tuchel said.

"There is far more to come and we are looking forward to our next steps with ambition and much anticipation."

Tuchel arrived at Stamford Bridge in January on an initial 18-month deal with the possibility of an extension, which was granted six days after he led Chelsea to Champions League glory.

Chelsea have lost just five of the 47-year-old's 30 games in charge, including the 1-0 FA Cup final defeat by Leicester City last month, and conceded only 16 goals in all competitions.

"Thomas... slotted in seamlessly and immediately became an integral part of the Chelsea family," club director Marina Granovskaia said.

"Returning us to the top four in the Premier League was crucial and we could not be happier with our success in the Champions League which crowned a remarkable season at Chelsea."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
