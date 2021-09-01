Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Chelsea sign midfielder Saul Niguez on loan from Atletico
football

Chelsea sign midfielder Saul Niguez on loan from Atletico

The 26-year-old Saul will provide competition in central midfield with N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic in Thomas Tuchel's squad.
AP |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 07:47 AM IST
Chelsea sign midfielder Saul Niguez on loan from Atletico(REUTERS)

Chelsea further bolstered its strong squad ahead of its Champions League title defense by signing Spain midfielder Saul Niguez on loan from Atlético Madrid until the end of the season on Tuesday.

The deal includes an option to make the transfer permanent after the season. Financial details were not disclosed.

The 26-year-old Saul will provide competition in central midfield with N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic in Thomas Tuchel's squad.

“He is a proven winner, a player with huge experience and we know he will be very well-suited to the challenges that face us on all fronts in the coming year,” Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said.

Saul had played for Atlético since 2012, helping the team win the Spanish league last season. He scored 53 goals in 447 games for Atlético, also winning the Europa League twice.

He played the first two games of this season but was on the bench against Villarreal on Sunday.

RELATED STORIES
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chelsea fc saul niguez
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Barcelona veterans take pay cuts so club can register Aguero

ISL: SC East Bengal sign Adil Khan, Amarjit Singh

Real Madrid sign France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga

West Ham's Michail Antonio gets first Jamaica call-up
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Airport
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
India Covid Cases
Nasser Hussain
Bengaluru Accident
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP