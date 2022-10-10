'Had bad feelings': Chelsea star reacts after leaked video of him criticising Mikel Arteta goes viral

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has opened up on his sensational remarks about Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta after a leaked video of the Chelsea star became the talk of the town. Former Arsenal forward Aubameyang recently took a dig at Gunners manager Mikel Arteta following his sensational move to FC Barcelona last season. Aubameyang, who now plays for Chelsea, completed a surprise move to Camp Nou after his contract was terminated at Arsenal in the January transfer window.

Aubameyang was also stripped of club captaincy by Arteta for lack of ‘commitment' last season. Launching a scathing attack on the Gunners boss following his exit from Arsenal, Aubameyang slammed Arteta and claimed that the Spaniard can't deal with ‘big characters’ at the club. "Big characters and big players...he can't deal with it. He needs some young players who don't say anything," Aubameyang can be heard saying in a viral video.

On Monday, the former Arsenal star issued a clarification about his sensational remarks about Arteta. "Aware there is a video out that was recorded just after I arrived at Barca. At the time I still had a lot of bad feelings in me - Arsenal are doing great things this season and I wish all my old guys well, just not on November 6,” Aubameyang wrote.

Ending his bitter-sweet stint at Camp Nou, Aubameyang returned to the Premier League for the 2022-2023 season in the summer transfer window. Aubameyang was roped in by Chelsea, who reportedly paid Barcelona a fee of €12 million. The former Borussia Dortmund star had penned a two-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

Aubameyang had left Arsenal by mutual agreement. Auba won the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2018-2019 season. The former Arsenal striker netted a brace against Chelsea in the 2020 FA Cup final. Aubameyang will soon be reunited with his former teammates as Chelsea are set to host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge next month.

