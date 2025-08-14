Chelsea to donate part of Club World Cup prize money to Diogo Jota, Andre Silva's family

Chelsea Football Club has decided to donate a part of their Club World Cup 2025 prize money to the family of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva, who died in a car crash on July 3 this year during the mentioned tournament, Sky Sports has reported. While the exact figure remains undisclosed, a part of the bonus shared among Chelsea players will be sent to Jota and Silva’s family. Diogo Jota passed away in a car accident.(REUTERS)

Chelsea to send a portion of the players’ bonus to Diogo Jota’s family

According to Sports Illustrated, Chelsea won a prize money of $114.6 million from their victory against Paris Saint-Germain F.C. in the final match of the Club World Cup tournament on July 13. From a bonus pot of $15.5 million (£11.4 million) to be distributed among the players, the Premier League club has now decided to make a small donation to Diogo Jota’s family.

Diogo Jota, who played as a winger for Liverpool, was killed in a car crash alongside his brother Andre Silva after the Lamborghini the two were travelling in went off the road and caught fire on July 3, in Spain’s Zamora. Just 11 days prior to the tragic incident, Jota, 28, had married his girlfriend Rute Cardoso on June 22.

Following Diogo Jota’s death, Chelsea’s head coach Enzo Maresca publicly mourned the Portuguese footballer’s death. “It’s a very sad day. I struggle to find the words because it’s very difficult,” Maresca had told the media.

“The only thing that I can say is all my love to his family and the people who, in this moment, it’s a big tragedy for them,” the head coach of Chelsea had added.

