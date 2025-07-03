Who was Andre Silva? Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, brother die in Spain car crash

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva were both killed in a car crash near Zamora, Spain, in the early hours of Thursday morning, ESPN reported. Authorities confirmed that the vehicle veered off the road near the western Spanish city. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say no other vehicles were involved in the incident, and the cause is still under investigation. Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva were both killed in a car crash in Spain. (X)

Liverpool Football Club released a statement following the tragic death of forward Diogo Jota.

“Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota. Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andrés family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss. We will continue to provide them with our full support,” the club said.

UEFA also issued a statement, saying, "On behalf of the European football community, we are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota, Portugal international and Liverpool FC forward, along with his brother André Silva. Our thoughts are with their family, friends, teammates and all those affected by this heartbreaking loss."

Who Was Andre Silva?

André Filipe Teixeira da Silva, 25, was also a professional footballer who played as an attacking midfielder for Portuguese lower-division club F.C. Penafiel. His role on the pitch was notably different from that of his brother, Diogo Jota, who played as a forward for Liverpool.

There was initial confusion due to the similarity of his name to that of another Portuguese footballer, André Silva, who plays as a forward for RB Leipzig in Germany. However, the two are not related and are two different people.