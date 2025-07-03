Search
Thursday, Jul 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Diogo Jota dies in car crash hauntingly similar to Paul Walker’s

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jul 03, 2025 02:53 PM IST

Diogo Jota's fatal car crash in Spain echoes the Paul Walker tragedy, from which the fans are yet to recover

Liverpool FC star Diogo Jota, who has died in a car accident in Spain, alongside his younger brother, according to Spanish outlet Marca. Local fire officials in Zamora confirmed that two men, aged 28 and 26, lost their lives when their car caught fire following a crash.

Liverpool FC's Diogo Jota and his brother tragically died in a car crash in Spain, poking the pain of Paul Walker tragedy.(Reuters)
Liverpool FC's Diogo Jota and his brother tragically died in a car crash in Spain, poking the pain of Paul Walker tragedy.(Reuters)

As the football world mourns the forward's death, the ghastly accident has drawn a similarity to the 2013 death of Fast & Furious actor Paul Walker. 

Walker was riding as a passenger in a Porsche Carrera GT when it crashed into a pole and a tree before bursting into flames. His friend Roger Rodas was behind the wheel. Both men died at the scene.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Diogo Jota dies in car crash hauntingly similar to Paul Walker’s
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On