Diogo Jota dies in car crash hauntingly similar to Paul Walker’s

Liverpool FC star Diogo Jota, who has died in a car accident in Spain, alongside his younger brother, according to Spanish outlet Marca. Local fire officials in Zamora confirmed that two men, aged 28 and 26, lost their lives when their car caught fire following a crash. Liverpool FC's Diogo Jota and his brother tragically died in a car crash in Spain, poking the pain of Paul Walker tragedy.(Reuters)

As the football world mourns the forward's death, the ghastly accident has drawn a similarity to the 2013 death of Fast & Furious actor Paul Walker.

Walker was riding as a passenger in a Porsche Carrera GT when it crashed into a pole and a tree before bursting into flames. His friend Roger Rodas was behind the wheel. Both men died at the scene.