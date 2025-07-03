Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota dies in a car crash: How the accident happened

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has passed away at the age of 28 following a devastating car crash in northern Spain, just two weeks after his marriage. Diogo Jota, Liverpool forward, has tragically died at 28 in a car accident in Spain, shortly after marrying. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo(REUTERS)

Local fire officials in Zamora, Spain, said two men, aged 28 and 26, were killed when their vehicle caught fire following the crash, per the Daily Mail.

How Diogo Jota's accident happened

The Portuguese forward was driving a Lamborghini when the car reportedly suffered a blown tyre while overtaking on the A-52 near Cernadilla in the province of Zamora, close to the Portuguese border.

His younger brother, Andre Silva, 26, a fellow professional footballer who played for Portuguese side FC Penafiel, was also in the vehicle. Both brothers lost their lives in the crash.

Local reports say the Lamborghini veered off the road, rolled over, and then burst into flames in the early hours of Thursday morning. Emergency services were called to the scene quickly.

“The 1-1-2 Castilla y León operations room received several calls reporting a vehicle accident at Km. 65 of the A-52, in the municipality of Cernadilla, Zamora. A car was reported to have been involved in an accident and the vehicle was on fire,” Emergency responders in the Castilla and Leon region confirmed in a statement.

“1-1-2 notified the Zamora Traffic Police, the Zamora Provincial Council Fire Brigade, and the Sacyl Emergency Coordination Center (CCU) of this accident. From there, a Medical Emergency Unit (UME) and the Primary Care Medical Staff (MAP) from the Mombuey Health Center were sent, who confirmed the death of two people on the scene.”

The crash occurred on a stretch of highway often used by drivers travelling from northern Portugal to ports in Santander or Bilbao, or heading northeast toward France.

This fatal accident comes just weeks after Jota married Rute Cardoso in Porto on 22 June. The couple, who share three children, looked blissfully happy in wedding photos. Even in his final Instagram post, shared just a day before the accident, Jota called himself “the luckiest man in the world” to be Rute’s husband.