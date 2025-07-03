Diogo Jota dies: Which car was Liverpool star driving during Spain car crash?

Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota has sadly lost his life at just 28 years old after a horrific car crash in northern Spain, just two weeks after he married his longtime partner, Rute Cardoso. FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Liverpool - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - October 5, 2024 Liverpool's Diogo Jota arrives before the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..(REUTERS)

Which car was Diogo Jota driving during the ghastly crash?

Jota was behind the wheel of a Lamborghini at the time of the crash. Reports suggest the high-performance supercar suffered a tyre blowout while overtaking on the A-52 motorway, near the town of Cernadilla in Zamora province, not far from the Portuguese border.

Travelling with him was his younger brother, Andre Silva, 26, a professional footballer for FC Penafiel. Both brothers tragically died in the accident.

Several local news outlets reported the Lamborghini veered off the road, flipped, and caught fire in the early hours of Thursday morning. Emergency crews rushed to the scene, but it was already too late to save either of the men.

“The 1-1-2 Castilla y León operations room received several calls reporting a vehicle accident at Km. 65 of the A-52, in the municipality of Cernadilla, Zamora. A car was reported to have been involved in an accident and the vehicle was on fire,” an official statement read.

Liverpool Football Club mourns the loss of Jota

Following the car crash in Spain, which claimed both Jota and his brother Silva's lives near Zimora, LFC issued a statement mourning their loss. The statement read, “Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota. Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andrés family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss."

It further read, “We will continue to provide them with our full support," as reported by ESPN.