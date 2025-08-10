Chelsea vs AC Milan: Blues crush Milan 4-1 in preseason finale, fans warn ‘every team should be…’

Chelsea ended the English Premier League preseason with a 4-1 win against AC Milan at their home ground in Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 10. The victory came as the side finished their preparations for the new season with the VisitMalta Weekender trophy, The Sun reported. While Luka Modric made his debut for AC Milan in the game, his presence was not enough for the side to score a win against the Blues. Chelsea's Liam Delap scored two goals in the team's 4-1 win against AC Milan,(Action Images via Reuters)

Social media has been flooded with reactions over Chelsea’s one-sided win. The team had won their previous friendly against Bayer Leverkusen 2-0. Chelsea’s dominance in the preseason comes after their FIFA Club World Cup against Paris Saint-Germain on July 13.

Chelsea vs AC Milan: Post-match reactions

The official handle of Chelsea dropped a message celebrating the team’s 4-1 win.

One fan praised the team and said they were able to adapt to any style of play. “Chelsea is crazy now cos we have the players to play any style of football. We can really adapt to any opponent.”

“Every team should be legit scared of Chelsea this coming season,” one account predicted.

Another claimed, “Genuinely think Chelsea are finishing top 2 this year, between them and Liverpool one of them is lifting the league title.”

Chelsea vs AC Milan: What happened in the game?

Andrei Coubis scored an own goal in the fifth minute, giving Chelsea an early lead. The Blues capitalized on the perfect start as Joao Pedro scored for the team, taking the score to 2-0.

As for Coubis, he was later shown a red card for denying Joao Pedro an obvious chance to score a goal in the 18th minute. Delap scored another goal for the Blues in the second half, before Youssouf Fofana managed to score for Milan. Delap scored a brace in the final minute to make the score 4-1.

Post the win, the Blues paraded around the stadium with their FIFA Club World Cup trophy. Chelsea will play their first Premier League game against Crystal Palace on August 17.

