Mohamed Salah tears into UEFA for statement on killing of 'Palestinian Pele': 'Can you tell us how he died?'

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah minced no words as he tore into European football’s governing body, UEFA, for not issuing a thorough and proper statement after the death of Palestinian footballer Suleiman Al-Obeid in Gaza. It must be mentioned that the said player was the highest-profile Arab player in the history of the sport and was referred to as 'Palestinian Pele'. Liverpool star Mohamed Salah calls out UEFA (Action Images via Reuters)

Salah, who plays for Egypt in internationals, was quick to point out that the post made by UEFA had no reference to the circumstances of Al-Obeid’s death. According to the Palestine Football Association (PFA), the Arab player was killed during an Israeli strike, which targeted civilians who were waiting for aid in Southern Gaza.

In a X (formerly Twitter) post on X, UEFA wrote, "Farewell to Suleiman al-Obeid, the ‘Palestinian Pelé’. A talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times."

Mohamed Salah was quick to respond to this post, saying, "Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?”

Salah's post on X is nearing 1 million likes, and it has been reposted by close to 3,000,000 users. According to the PFA, Al-Obeid was 41 years old when he was killed. He scored more than 100 goals in his decorated career.

Salah speaks up for Gaza

Mohamed Salah is one of the most high-profile footballers to speak up against the war in Gaza. He had earlier also called for humanitarian aid to be allowed immediately. He also urged the world leaders to end the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

According to the PFA, 325 members of its football community have been killed ever since the war began in October 2023.

According to CNN and the United Nations, more than 1300 people have been killed by Israeli forces. When it comes to football, Palestine have been recognised by FIFA since 1998. The side have featured in the last three Asian tournaments but are yet to qualify for the World Cup.