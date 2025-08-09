Chelsea vs AC Milan: Preview, team news, when and where to watch?

In their final warm-up match before the start of the 2025-26 football season, Chelsea will host Italian giants AC Milan at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 10. The pre-season friendly is scheduled for a 7.30 PM IST kick-off. Chelsea and AC Milan

This encounter will mark the end of a brief pre-season for both clubs. Chelsea will be looking to fine-tune their squad ahead of their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace, while AC Milan aims to build momentum before their Coppa Italia clash.

Match Details

Match: Chelsea vs AC Milan

Date: 10 August 2025

Time: 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London, United Kingdom

Where to watch the match?

For fans in India, the Chelsea vs AC Milan match will be streamed LIVE on the FanCode, accessible via OTTplay Premium.

Team News

Chelsea, under the guidance of manager Enzo Maresca, will be looking to blend their new signings, including Estevao, Jamie Gittens, and Jorrel Hato, who all featured in their recent 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen. The Blues will be without defender Levi Colwill due to a long-term ACL injury.

However, Wesley Fofana is reportedly back in full training and will be available for selection as well. The match could see a mix of established players and new faces as Maresca looks to get the starting lineup ready for the upcoming season.

On the other hand, AC Milan, led by returning manager Massimiliano Allegri, will be without American star Christian Pulisic, who is still recovering from an ankle injury. The Rossoneri have had a busy pre-season with matches in the Far East and Australia. They have lost against Arsenal and then managed big wins against Liverpool and Perth Glory in their preseason games.

Milan's squad has been bolstered by the arrival of veteran midfielder Luka Modric. However, he was not named in the last game's squad. Given they are also playing Leeds United in Dublin tonight, significant squad rotation is expected.