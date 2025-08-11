Virgil van Dijk voices his anger over Diogo Jota's tribute disruption at Wembley: ‘If those persons can go home and…’

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk expressed his disappointment over some fans trying to disrupt the tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva ahead of the Community Shield match. Ahead of the mega encounter at Wemble Stadium, the players and support staff of both teams took a moment of silence to commemorate Jota and Silva, who died in a car accident in Spain in July. During the tribute, a minority of Palace fans broke the silence, eliciting a strong response at the other end of the field as well as from other Eagles supporters who tried to silence those not respecting the tribute. Virgil van Dijk was disappointed by Diogo Jota's tribute disruption(Action Images via Reuters)

It was Liverpool's first major match since the tragic demise of 28-year-old Jota. He and his brother lost their lives when the Lamborghini they were travelling in skidded off the road and caught fire near the northwestern city of Zamora.

After the match, Van Dijk voiced his anger, calling out those who attempted to disrupt the tribute to Jota during the high-profile clash.

“Yes, I am disappointed,” Van Dijk said. “That is the only thing I can say. I don’t know who did that but there was plenty trying to shush it down, but obviously that doesn’t help it. But it is what it is. You can’t control how many fans were here today? Was it 80,000 people? So, yeah, it is disappointing to hear that, but if that person or those persons can go home and be happy with themselves, then …," he added.

Liverpool supporters earlier paid their respects with a powerful rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone as wreaths were carried onto the pitch. In the stands, a large white banner was unfurled bearing the words “Diogo J,” along with the forward’s image and his number 20.

The Premier League champions' supporters also applauded Jota when Sunday's game reached the 20-minute mark, and that applause quickly erupted into cheers as new signing Jeremie Frimpong scored to put the Merseyside club 2-1 ahead.

However, the result didn't go the Reds' way. They lost the trophy to Crystal Palace after losing on penalties.