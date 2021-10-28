Chelsea unveil official fan experience partners in India

Chelsea Football Club have joined forces with DreamSetGo who became the first-ever official Indian fan experience partner, helping the fans in India closer to the club than ever before.

DreamSetGo is India’s first premium bespoke sports travel and experiences platform and will offer a range of unique experiences for Chelsea fans in the country.

The partnership will provide Indian fans with increased access to VIP matchday hospitality at Stamford Bridge, private meet-and-greet sessions with club legends, VIP stadium tours, signed merchandise and exclusive chances to attend first-team training.

DreamSetGo will also be offering an amazing experience specifically for younger Chelsea fans in India, with the chance to travel to the training ground in Cobham and take part in their own training sessions, led by experienced Chelsea Foundation coaches.

“We are proud to partner with DreamSetGo and bring Indian fans closer to the club through truly unique experiences,” said Chelsea chief executive Guy Laurence.

“India is home to millions of Chelsea fans and we aim to leverage DreamSetGo’s expertise to devise bespoke tours for the ever-growing fanbase in the region.”

Founded in 2019, DreamSetGo curates premium, end-to-end, authentic sports travel packages across football, cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf, among other sports, and is part of India’s leading sports technology company Dream Sports.

Monish Shah, co-founder and chief business officer at DreamSetGo, added: “We are thrilled to be the Official Indian Fan Experience Partner of Chelsea FC, one of the world’s most famous football clubs.”

“This partnership marks our first with an English football club and we look forward to curating unforgettable experiences taking fans and travellers through the fascinating stories of the club.”

