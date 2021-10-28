Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Chelsea unveil official fan experience partners in India
football

Chelsea unveil official fan experience partners in India

The partnership will provide Indian fans with increased access to VIP matchday hospitality at Stamford Bridge, private meet-and-greet sessions with club legends, VIP stadium tours, signed merchandise and exclusive chances to attend first-team training.
Stamford Bridge, London(REUTERS)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 04:29 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Chelsea Football Club have joined forces with DreamSetGo who became the first-ever official Indian fan experience partner, helping the fans in India closer to the club than ever before.

DreamSetGo is India’s first premium bespoke sports travel and experiences platform and will offer a range of unique experiences for Chelsea fans in the country.

The partnership will provide Indian fans with increased access to VIP matchday hospitality at Stamford Bridge, private meet-and-greet sessions with club legends, VIP stadium tours, signed merchandise and exclusive chances to attend first-team training.

DreamSetGo will also be offering an amazing experience specifically for younger Chelsea fans in India, with the chance to travel to the training ground in Cobham and take part in their own training sessions, led by experienced Chelsea Foundation coaches.

“We are proud to partner with DreamSetGo and bring Indian fans closer to the club through truly unique experiences,” said Chelsea chief executive Guy Laurence.

“India is home to millions of Chelsea fans and we aim to leverage DreamSetGo’s expertise to devise bespoke tours for the ever-growing fanbase in the region.”

RELATED STORIES

Founded in 2019, DreamSetGo curates premium, end-to-end, authentic sports travel packages across football, cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf, among other sports, and is part of India’s leading sports technology company Dream Sports.

Monish Shah, co-founder and chief business officer at DreamSetGo, added: “We are thrilled to be the Official Indian Fan Experience Partner of Chelsea FC, one of the world’s most famous football clubs.”

“This partnership marks our first with an English football club and we look forward to curating unforgettable experiences taking fans and travellers through the fascinating stories of the club.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chelsea fc
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India concede late penalty to lose 0-1 to UAE in U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers

Bayern handed its heaviest ever Cup loss, 5-0 at Gladbach

Man City's League Cup reign over after penalty-shootout loss

Barcelona fires coach Koeman after poor start, Xavi frontrunner as new manager
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Agni V missile
COP26 summit
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP