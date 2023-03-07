Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League live streaming: When and where to watch UCL last 16 2nd leg match?

Former champions Chelsea will hope to make the most of their home advantage when the Premier League giants meet Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 2nd leg on Wednesday. The Bundesliga giants had stunned Chelsea 1-0 in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 phase at the Signal Iduna Park.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Graham Potter's Chelsea will hope history repeats itself in the European tournament as the Champions League is the only competition where the Blues can win some silverware this season. Chelsea had lifted the Champions League title in 2012 after the club parted ways with Andre Villas-Boas.

Roberto di Matteo had propelled Chelsea to their first Champions League title at the time. Former manager Thomas Tuchel, who replaced Frank Lampard in January 2021, guided the Blues to their second Champions League title four months later. After a dreadful start to the new season last year, Chelsea reportedly spent around $357 million during the midseason window.

The Blues are set to host Dortmund for the first time in London. The Premier League club has won seven of their previous nine Champions League matches at home. Visitors Dortmund have suffered defeats in their last five Champions League away games against English opponents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When will Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund match be played in UEFA Champions League?

The Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund match is scheduled for kick-off at 01:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

Where will the Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund match of the Champions League be played?

Chelsea will host Dortmund at Stamford Bridge in London.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund match in India?

All matches of the Champions League season 2022-2023 will have a live broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch live streaming of Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund match in India?

Football fans can watch the live streaming of the Champions League matches on SonyLIV.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON