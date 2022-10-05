Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Chelsea vs Milan, Benfica vs PSG UEFA Champions League live streaming: When and where to watch UCL live on TV and online

Chelsea vs Milan, Benfica vs PSG UEFA Champions League live streaming: When and where to watch UCL live on TV and online

football
Published on Oct 05, 2022 06:13 PM IST

Chelsea are scheduled to host AC Milan and Benfica will face PSG in their upcoming UEFA Champions League matches, on Thursday. Follow here live streaming, when and where to watch in India details here.

Chelsea players during training.(Action Images via Reuters)
ByHT Sports Desk

WIth UEFA Champions League Match 3 having already begun, Chelsea host AC Milan and PSG visit Benfica on Thursday. Meanwhile, in the other set of fixtures, RB Salzburg face Dinamo Zagreb, RB Leipzig face Celtic and Sevilla host Borussia Dortmund. Italian giants Juventus face Maccabi Haifa and Premier League's Manchester City host FC Copenhagen. Bayern Munich began Matchday 3 with a 3-0 win against Viktoria Plzen and Marseille thumped Sporting CP 4-1. Porto and Club Brugge registered 2-0 wins over Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid respectively. Meanwhile, Ajax were thrashed at home 1-6 by Napoli and Inter edged past Barcelona 1-0. Liverpool defeated Rangers 2-0 and Tottenham were held by Eintracht Frankfurt in a 0-0 draw.

When will the Chelsea vs AC Milan, Benfica vs PSG UEFA Champions League football matches take place?

The Chelsea vs AC Milan, Benfica vs PSG UEFA Champions League football matches will take place on Thursday, 12:30 AM.

Also Read | Watch: Russian footballer’s incredible backflip penalty breaks the internet

Where will the Chelsea vs AC Milan, Benfica vs PSG UEFA Champions League football matches be held?

The Chelsea vs AC Milan, Benfica vs PSG UEFA Champions League football matches will held at Stamford Bridge (London) and Estadio da Luz (Lisbon) respectively.

Where will the Chelsea vs AC Milan, Benfica vs PSG UEFA Champions League football matches be broadcasted live on television in India?

The Chelsea vs AC Milan, Benfica vs PSG UEFA Champions League football matches will broadcasted live on television in India via Sony Sports Network.

Where will the Chelsea vs AC Milan, Benfica vs PSG UEFA Champions League football matches be live streamed in India?

The Chelsea vs AC Milan, Benfica vs PSG UEFA Champions League football matches will be live streamed in India via Sony Liv.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
chelsea fc uefa champions league champions league psg ac milan benfica
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP