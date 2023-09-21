Chicago Bears coordinator Alan Williams resigns citing personal reasons amid claims that his home was raided

Chicago Bears coordinatorAlan Williams has reportedly resigned from the team. Alan stepped down last week, citing personal reasons, and head coach Matt Eberflus has now taken over.

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams speaks at a news conference during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill, May 5, 2023 (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)(AP)

“I am taking a step back to take care of my health and family. I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history,” Allan said in a statement, according to ESPN.

“The McCaskey family is first-class and second to none. I would also like to thank Coach Matt Eberflus and General Manager Ryan Poles for giving me the opportunity to come to Chicago. I would also like to thank President Kevin Warren, the coaches and player of which I value the relationships and camaraderie,” he added. “I value the NFL shield and all that it stands for and after taking some time to address my health, I plan to come back and coach again.”

Why did Alan Williams resign?

Coach Matt on Wednesday, September 20, refused to comment on whether Alan stayed in the team. “I don’t have any update right now,” he said at the time.

Soon after Matt’s comments, law enforcement reportedly raided Alan’s home, as well as the Bears’ headquarters at Halas Hall, “in connection with an undisclosed incident,” according to Sports Talk Chicago. A Lake Forest police source said they were unaware of any activity that involved local law enforcement at Halas Hall, New York Post reported. 670 the Score reported that a Bears spokesperson denied claims that authorities raided Halas Hall. The person also denied claims that “police” ever visited the facility due to any incident in which Alan may have been involved.

Brad Biggs, a longtime Bears reporter for the Chicago Tribune, claimed in a post on X that he does not believe Alan’s absence has anything to do with health or family. “Lot of speculation about the status of #Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams. I can tell you for the last 3 days we've been operating under the belief that his absence has not been related to health or a family matter,” Brad wrote.

Meanwhile, Chicago-based attorney Andrew M. Stroth issued a statement to ESPN on Alan’s behalf, which was posted to X by Chicago Bears reporter Courtney Cronin."Given the false rumors and what seems to be out there on social media, I just want to set the record straight that Coach Williams has some health challenges and some family issues he’s dealing with and he thought it was the right time to take a step back and deal with those issues. He has tremendous respect for the Bears organization and he just though it was the time to handle this health issue and his personal matters,” the statement read.

