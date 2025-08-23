Cole Palmer injury: Chelsea fans get positive update; West Ham withdrawal only ‘precautionary’

Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer was ruled out of the Premier League clash vs West Ham on Friday. The 23-year-old was injured in the warm-up, the team confirmed. He was seen walking down the tunnel at the Olympic Stadium after leaving the warm-up early. Cole Palmer missed out on Chelsea's Premier League game vs West Ham(Action Images via Reuters)

Instead of Palmer, offseason signing Estevao made his full debut for Chelsea. The Brazilian had come on as a substitute in the 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace last weekend.

Cole Palmer injury update

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca told Sky Sports that Palmer ‘felt something’ during warm-ups, without getting into specifics. He, however, reiterated that his withdrawal was ‘precautionary to avoid taking any unnecessary risks’.

His absence is a major concern for the Blues, who are still looking for their first win of the season. They managed to get a goalless draw at home against Palace. Palmer has been instrumental in Chelsea's Club World Cup win over Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain last month.

The 23-year-old has managed to register 43 goals and 29 assists in 98 career appearances for the Blues since moving from Manchester City early in the 2023-24 season.

It is still not clear as to what caused Cole Palmer's injury. However, it is likely that the England national will undergo tests.

On Friday, Chelsea came from a goal behind to take a 3-1 lead. Joao Pedro, Pedro Neto, and Enzo Fernandez scored for the Blues.

Chelsea starting 11 vs West Ham

Sanchez, Gusto, Chalobah, Tosin, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo (c), Estevao Willian, Joao Pedro, Neto, Delap

Despite Palmer's top show in Europe, the youngster was excluded for the Premier League Team of the Year.

Premier League Team of the Year

Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest); Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth), William Saliba (Arsenal), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal); Declan Rice (Arsenal), Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool); Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Alexander Isak (Newcastle United), Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest).