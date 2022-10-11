Copenhagen vs Man City, Haifa vs Juventus, Champions League live streaming: When and where to watch UCL matches?

English Premier League (EPL) holders Manchester City will hope to secure their qualification for the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) on Wednesday. Pep Guardiola's Man City only need to win their away game against FC Copenhagen to seal a place in the Round of 16 phase with two matches to spare in Europe's biggest competition at the club level. The Premier League giants have travelled to Denmark to face Copenhagen on matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League season 2022-2023.

In-form striker Erling Haaland had netted a brace against the Danish side when Man City hosted Jacob Neestrup's men at the Etihad in the Champions League. Man City had hammered Copenhagen 5-0 in their last meeting earlier this season. With five goals in 3 games, Haaland is the current leading goal scorer in the Champions League. Man City are three points ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund in Group G of the Champions League.

On Wednesday, Serie A giants Juventus will also be in action as the Old lady are up against Maccabi Haifa. Juventus had outclassed Maccabi Haifa to end their winless run in Group H of the Champions League. Angel Di Maria-inspired Juventus picked up a 3-1 win over the Israeli Premier League heavyweights at home. With three points in three games, Juventus are placed third in Group H of the Champions League. The Old Lady are four points behind Benfica and Paris Saint Germain (PSG). Benfica and PSG had played out a 1-1 draw in their previous meeting at the Estádio da Luz.

When will Copenhagen vs Manchester City, Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus matches be played?

The Copenhagen vs Manchester City match is scheduled for a kick off at 10:15 PM IST on Tuesday. Maccabi Haifa will also lock horns with Juventus at 10:15 PM IST in the Champions League.

Where will the Copenhagen vs Manchester City, Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus games of the Champions League be played?

Manchester City will meet Copenhagen at the Parken Stadium while Maccabi Haifa are set to host Juventus at Sammy Ofer Stadium.

Which TV channels will broadcast Copenhagen vs Manchester City, Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus games matches in India?

All matches of the Champions League season 2022-2023 will have a live broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch live streaming of Copenhagen vs Manchester City, Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus matches in India?

Football fans can watch the live streaming of the Champions League matches on SonyLIV.

