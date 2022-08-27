Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cristiano Ronaldo 'brutally axed' by Erik ten Hag in front of whole Manchester United squad during 2-hour summit meeting

Updated on Aug 27, 2022 01:15 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo was ‘brutally axed' in front of the whole Manchester United squad after their defeat to Brentford in the Premier League.

Manchester United' Cristiano Ronaldo, centre, gestures as he sits with teammates, prior to the start of a Premier League match.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons lately. The star striker began the ongoing Premier League season with a desire to leave Manchester United and also was dropped from the playing XI against Liverpool after the side's opening two defeats. According to The Sun, United manager Erik ten Hag held a two-hour meeting after the 4-0 defeat vs Brentford and asked the squad to speak their mind. The former Ajax boss reportedly told the players that he has the board's backing and would not be afraid to make bold decisions and he also would not let anyone spoil his reputation. The Dutchman also told both Ronaldo and captain Harry Maguire that they would not start against Liverpool, with United ending up winning 2-1 at Old Trafford on Monday.

The victory also marked the club's first win of the Premier League campaign. The Sun report stated ‘Cristiano Ronaldo was brutally axed in front of the whole Manchester United squad during a two-hour summit meeting.’ Also despite being axed from the playing XI, Ronaldo didn't not utter a single word during the meeting. His desire to leave, poor form, and claim of a tell-all interview has also angered Ten Hag, who wants the Portugal captain to depart.

Recently former United captain Gary Neville also lashed out at his former teammate over his Old Trafford future. Taking to Twitter, the former player wrote, "Why does the greatest player of all time (in my opinion) have to wait two weeks to tell Manchester United fans the truth? Stand up now and speak. The club is in crisis and it needs leaders to lead. He’s the only one who can grab this situation by the scruff of the neck!"

Meanwhile, United also unveiled new signing Casemiro on the field, ahead of the win vs Liverpool. The midfielder has been signed from Real Madrid for a reported $60 million fee. "I'm ending one beautiful journey in Madrid whilst starting another in Manchester," Casemiro said in a United statement, "as determined as ever to win football matches, win trophies and make our fans proud by bringing success to this great club."

HT Sports Desk

HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports.

