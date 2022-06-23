Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United amid club's lack of activity in transfer market: Report

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly concerned over the club's lack of movement in the transfer market. United ended up 35 points behind champions City, who pipped Liverpool to the title by a point, as the Red Devils registered their lowest-ever Premier League points tally.

Ronaldo is 'worried' about United's current approach in the transfer window, according to a report from AS.com. The Portuguese superstar is also being linked to his former club Juventus. A Sport report suggests that Ronaldo's manager Jorge Mendes has offered the footballer to the Italian giants. Ronaldo made 134 appearances for Juventus, scoring 101 goals and winning two league titles as well as two Coppa Italia.

Along with Ronaldo, Pogba, who was bought by the Reds for a record £89 million ($112 million), could return to his former club Juventus, while French champions Paris Saint-Germain have also been mentioned as a possibility. United have already confirmed through a statement that Pogba will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of this month.

Pogba also issued a message amidst his exit as he said during his documentary ‘The Pogmentary’: “My thought process is to show Manchester (United) that they made a mistake in waiting to give me a contract. And to show other clubs that Manchester had made a mistake in not offering me a contract.”

Talking about Ronaldo, the former Reds player returned to Old Trafford and hit 24 goals in 39 games. His impact was among the positives in an otherwise lacklustre season for the English club. Ronaldo spent six seasons at Old Trafford from 2003-2009, where he won eight trophies plus the Ballon d’Or, before sealing an £80 million move to Real Madrid.

At United, he scored 118 goals and won the Premier League Golden Boot in 2007/08, the season he helped the Red Devils claim their last UEFA Champions League title. “Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester," United had announced last summer.

"Today I depart from an amazing club, the biggest in Italy and surely one of the biggest in all of Europe. I gave my heart and soul for Juventus and I’ll always love the city of Turin until my final days," said Ronaldo upon leaving the Serie A club.

“The ‘tiffosi bianconeri’ always respected me and I tried to thank that respect by fighting for them in every game, every season, every competition. In the end, we can all look back and realize that we achieved great things, not all that we wanted, but still, we wrote a pretty beautiful story together.

“I will always be one of you. You are now part of my history, as I feel that I’m part of yours. Italy, Juve, Turin, tiffosi bianconeri, you’ll always be in my heart."

