Cristiano Ronaldo finally scores his first goal for Al-Nassr through last-minute penalty - Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal for Al-Nassr on Friday with an injury time that helped his team secure a 2-2 draw against Al Fateh. Fans of the club, however, did not get to see the Portuguese football great's signature celebration though, with the 37-year-old choosing to collect the ball and quickly run to the centre circle to get the game restarted quickly in the hopes of a winner.

Former Barcelona star Cristian Tello had put Al Fateh ahead in the 12th minute after which Talisca equalised for Al-Nassr in the 42nd minute. Al Fateh took the lead once again through Sofiane Bendebka in the 58th minute but Ronaldo's last-gasp penalty helped Al-Nassr take something from the game.

Ronaldo signed a 2 and a half year deal with Al Nassr in December, reported to be worth over 200 million Euros, and was appointed captain shortly after his arrival. Al Nassr now top the standings after 15 games, level on 34 points with second-placed Al Shabab but with a match in hand. They next travel to Al Wedha on Thursday.

Al-Nassr suffered a 3-1 defeat to Al Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup earlier. He had made his Al-Nassr debut earlier on January 22 in a 1-0 win for the side over Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League, at the King Saud University Stadium. Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia stunned the world and it also came after a falling out with his previous club Manchester United over his reduced game time. The Portugal captain saw his contract with Manchester United get terminated after a controversial interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan, where he criticised the club's hierarchy and manager Erik ten Hag.

The attacker arrived at Old Trafford for his second stint during the summer transfer window in 2021, having spent 12 years in Madrid and Turin. On returning, he ended the season with 24 goals in all competitions, with 18 of those in the Premier League, making him the third-highest goalscorer in the Golden Boot race. Ronaldo was also named in the Premier League Team of the year, and also grabbed the club's Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award.

Despite his inspirational performances, United finished in sixth position, failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. After Ten Hag's arrival, he got relegated to the bench with the former Ajax coach preferring Marcus Rashford. Ronaldo managed to score only one goal in 10 2022-23 Premier League appearances and two goals in the Europa League. Meanwhile, he bagged two assists in the Europa League.

