Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Ronaldo injury not serious, says Rangnick, after missing win over Villa
football

Ronaldo injury not serious, says Rangnick, after missing win over Villa

Ronaldo, along with Jadon Sancho, Harry Maguire and Phil Jones, were all missing from the side that lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League last week.
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo (Action Images via Reuters)
Updated on Jan 11, 2022 07:27 AM IST
Reuters | , Manchester

Cristiano Ronaldo missed Manchester United's 1-0 FA Cup third round win over Aston Villa with muscular problems but manager Ralf Rangnick said on Monday it was nothing too serious.

Ronaldo, along with Jadon Sancho, Harry Maguire and Phil Jones, were all missing from the side that lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League last week.

Maguire and Jones were also injured but should be back for the league clash away to Villa on Saturday.

On Ronaldo's absence, Rangnick said: "I spoke with Cristiano yesterday before training, he told me that he's had some problems for the last couple of days.

"Minor problems, but in the end, we decided that it made more sense to not take any risks in a game that could easily last 120 minutes, so we just decided to rest him.

"He had some problems with his hip, with his hip muscle. I don't think it's anything serious."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cristiano ronaldo manchester united
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Delhi Covid-19 Cases
Horoscope Today
Vikram Vedha First Look
World Hindi Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP