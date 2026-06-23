Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal and the social media storm that has become their biggest World Cup enemy

Portugal arrived in the United States as genuine contenders for the FIFA World Cup 2026 title. They came in as reigning UEFA Nations League champions, boasting one of the strongest midfields in the tournament. Yet just five days into their campaign, uncomfortable questions began to surface.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal warms up during the training of Portugal one day ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match between Portugal and Uzbekistan (Getty Images via AFP)

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The 1-1 draw against DR Congo exposed vulnerabilities, inviting criticism from pundits and fans alike. But the loudest conversation surrounding Portugal has had little to do with tactics. Instead, it has centred on Cristiano Ronaldo and the social media storm gathering around the veteran forward.

The 41-year-old, appearing in his 23rd World Cup match two decades after his tournament debut, struggled to make an impact in Houston last Wednesday. Ronaldo managed just three shots, none of them on target, and had only 25 touches — the third-fewest among the 22 starters.

The performance intensified scrutiny on his role in the team. Ronaldo has now gone 10 consecutive matches at major international tournaments, across the World Cup and European Championship, without scoring. During that run, he has taken 33 shots, with only 11 finding the target.

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{{^usCountry}} With Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland delivering on the biggest stage, the spotlight on Ronaldo has only grown brighter. And when he failed to answer the criticism, the backlash arrived swiftly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland delivering on the biggest stage, the spotlight on Ronaldo has only grown brighter. And when he failed to answer the criticism, the backlash arrived swiftly. {{/usCountry}}

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Among the harshest critics was former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry, who pointed to an incident where Ronaldo moved into the path of a pass that could have resulted in a simple finish for Bruno Fernandes.

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"The team needs to score, not you," Henry remarked.

Others went even further, calling on Portugal coach Roberto Martinez to drop Ronaldo from the starting XI before the team wastes another World Cup opportunity. Yet what followed online quickly moved beyond legitimate football criticism.

Where did the social media storm begin?

Joao Neves, Portugal's goalscorer against DR Congo, was asked about Ronaldo after the match. While praising the veteran's efforts, he added that Ronaldo was simply another member of the squad contributing alongside everyone else.

A fairly ordinary comment was soon taken out of context and interpreted as a slight against Ronaldo. Sections of the forward's fanbase reacted furiously, targeting Neves' Instagram account and even directing abuse at his girlfriend, actress Madalena Aragão. The situation escalated when a fake screenshot began circulating online, falsely claiming Aragão had told a fan to ask their "GOAT" to retire, labelling Ronaldo selfish. The post spread rapidly despite being fabricated, likely through AI-generated editing. Even Georgina Rodriguez, Ronaldo's fiancée, reportedly came across the image, believed it to be genuine and responded publicly.

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Meanwhile, Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, added fuel to the fire by liking an Instagram post critical of Bruno Fernandes. That action sparked fresh speculation that tensions existed within the Portugal camp.

Portuguese media soon picked up on the narrative, with some outlets openly discussing the possibility of a "civil war" within the national team.

The online frenzy only intensified. Clips from the DR Congo match, training sessions and even older footage were repackaged and shared as supposed evidence of divisions within the squad. Rumours became headlines. Speculation became "proof."

The danger for Portugal is not the criticism itself. It is the sheer volume of noise surrounding the team.

Roberto Martinez came prepared

Portugal's manager anticipated the scrutiny long before the tournament began. Speaking to reporters, defender Diogo Dalot revealed that the squad had discussed the issue internally. He described much of the criticism as "sometimes unfair, sometimes untrue, and often blown out of proportion."

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According to Dalot, the group remains united. "Our opinion of him hasn't changed," he said. "He will always be ready to help and represent his nation."

Martinez himself has remained equally steadfast. Unlike former coach Fernando Santos, who famously benched Ronaldo during the 2022 World Cup, the current Portugal boss has shown no indication that he is considering a similar move. For Martinez, Ronaldo remains a central figure in the project.

Still, no amount of preparation can completely shield a squad from this level of attention. The debate now follows Portugal everywhere — into press conferences, training sessions and every discussion surrounding the team.

That is why Tuesday's Group K clash against Uzbekistan in Houston carries significance beyond the result. Portugal are expected to beat the World Cup debutants, who lost 1-3 to Colombia in their opening match. But the fixture offers something even more important: an opportunity to silence the noise. A Ronaldo goal would not settle the long-term debate over his place in the team. But it would instantly change the narrative. And if Portugal produce the cohesive performance many expect from a squad packed with talent, they can answer lingering questions about unity and togetherness in the only way that matters at a World Cup.

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Until then, the noise will continue. And for a team with genuine ambitions of lifting the trophy, that may be the biggest challenge of all.