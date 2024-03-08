Cristiano Ronaldo runs out of luck, hits woodwork twice in stunning fashion; videos go viral

Al Nassr crashed to a 1-3 defeat against Al Raed in their latest Saudi Pro League fixture, in Riyadh on Thursday. Karim El Berkaoui opened the scoring for the visitors in the 18th-minute, but Ayman Yahya (24') soon equalised for Al Nassr. But Al Raed had other plans and sealed the match in the second-half with goals from Mohamed Fouzair (46') and Amir Sayoud (87'). Cristiano Ronaldo hit the woodwork twice.

The match also saw Cristiano Ronaldo fail to inspire his team as he failed to register his name in the scoresheet, and stormed off the pitch. The Portugal international will have plenty to regret, especially hitting the woodwork twice during the match.

In the 24th-minute, Marcelo Brozovic set Ronaldo up with a stunning cross and he attempted a first-time volley, which came off the woodwork. But the ball rebound fell to Yahya, who tapped it in with ease. Then in stoppage time, Ronaldo had another chance, and this time it was from a free-kick 20 yards out. He unleashed a driving shot over the wall, which dipped in to hit the crossbar.

Here are the videos:

The league title is slowly getting out of reach for Al Nassr, who are second-placed with 53 points in 23 matches, packed with 17 wins, two draws and four defeats. Al Hilal is on top of the table with 62 in 22 games, consisting of 20 wins, two draws.

For their next match, they will be up against UAE side Al Ain in the second leg of their AFC Champions League quarter-final fixture. Ronaldo and Co. are trailing 0-1, but will be looking to stage a comeback in Riyadh.

Recently, Ronaldo also received a one-match ban, which he has completed. It was for allegedly making an obscene gesture towards Al Shabab fans after Al Nassr's 3-2 win. The incident took place after the final whistle when Ronaldo was seen cupping his ear, before repeatedly pumping his hand forward in front of his pelvic area.