Lionel Messi's name saves Jewish Argentinian grandmother from armed intruders

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 08, 2024 06:55 AM IST

Lionel Messi's name came to the rescue for a Jewish Argentinian grandmother in Israeli Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Lionel Messi has become a universal name around the world. The Argentine footballer is loved by all and doesn't really have any haters. Messi's impact is worldwide and it was perfectly shown in 90-year-old Ester Cunio' story.

Inter Miami's Argentine forward Lionel Messi looks on during a match.(AFP)
Inter Miami's Argentine forward Lionel Messi looks on during a match.(AFP)

On October 7, Cunio was against armed intruders, who stormed into her home in the Israeli Kibbutz Nir Oz. Her family members were also present at her home, but the mention of Messi's name saved the day.

The gunmen demanded from her the whereabouts of her family, and she revealed that her Hebrew was bad and she spoke in Argentine Spanish. Speaking to Fuente Latina, she said, "I told him not to talk to me because I didn't understand his language. The Arab language, and I speak poor Hebrew. I speak Argentinian Spanish, so he asks what Argentina is. Then I tell him, 'do you watch football?' He said he liked it and I told him I am from Messi's country."

"He was surprised and told me he loves Messi. He put his arm on my shoulder, gave me his gun, he made me do the peace sign and they snapped the picture. Now I hope that if Messi watches this and sees I was saved because of him, I would ask him to help my grandchildren who are still abducted. They are good kids. Their names are David and Ariel," she further added.

Despite the news getting viral, there has been no response from Messi. But this is not the first time the Argentine's name has been used in such a situation, and it highlights his worldwide impact, which goes beyond sports and serves as a symbol of peace. Messi is currently with Inter Miami, who are participating in the MLS. Messi and Miami have begun their MLS campaign on a strong note, and will be looking to build on their start.

