Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr contract clause allows Portugal star to return to Champions League under one condition

Cristiano Ronaldo might return to Europe for yet another stint if Premier League club Newcastle United, who currently sit third on the points table, qualify for the next edition of UEFA Champions League. As per reports in Spanish news outlets, including Marca, the interesting development is due to a clause in Ronaldo's contract with Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr, which he joined last week.

Newcastle is owned by the Saudi-backed public investment fund, who took over the English side in October 2021. Ever since the takeover, the club has once again witnessed a upward curve. The Magpies finished 11th in the 2021-22 season, but now find themselves in fray of a Champions League spot and a top four finish.

“The detail that is expected in CR7’s contract is that he can leave on loan to the English team. This would happen in the next season,” a report in Spanish news outlet Fichajes stated.

Ronaldo new contract with Al-Nassr makes him the highest paid footballer in history, with the Saudi club acquiring his services for over $200 million a year.

Ronaldo became a free agent right before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, after he was released by his former club Manchester United. The release came days after his explosive interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, where he was critical of both the club and current manager Erik ten Hag.

His outing at the World Cup, which many believe was his final appearance at the showpiece event, was also not very fruitful. Ronaldo spent a significant amount of time on the bench and came as a substitute in the second half in the quarterfinals against Morocco, which Portugal lost 0-1.

Ronaldo, however, will hope for a strong return in his maiden outing in Asia. He is yet to make an appearance for Al-Nassr but fans have been showering love and respect and are eager to watch the modern day footballing great in action.

