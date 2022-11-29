Watch: Did Ronaldo get a touch? Twitter roasts CR7 for claiming Fernandes' goal during Portugal vs Uruguay World Cup tie

Even though Cristiano Ronaldo brought out his signature moves to celebrate Portugal's goal through a sublime cross from Bruno Fernandes, the talismanic forward of the 2016 UEFA Euro winners was denied his historic strike against Uruguay at the grandest stage of them all - the FIFA World Cup. The all-time leading goalscorer in the international arena thought he had opened to scoring for Portugal during its Group H game against the South American giants at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

It all happened in the second half when Fernandes set up Ronaldo with a curling cross. The 37-year-old started celebrating the goal after Fernandes' cross went over his head and ended up into the far corner of the net in the 54th minute of the game. Though Ronaldo claimed he scored his ninth goal at the FIFA World Cup, the opening strike was eventually awarded to Manchester United midfielder Fernandes by FIFA. Thus, Fernandes' former Man United teammate was hilariously trolled by netizens for claiming his goal in the second half.

Goal-machine Ronaldo was hoping to match legendary footballer Eusebio's goal-tally of nine World Cup goals for Portugal on Monday. Ronaldo's involvement in the opening goal of the FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay sparked a massive debate on Twitter. Popular British broadcaster Piers Morgan advocated that Ronaldo touched the ball and the 37-year-old should be credited for scoring the opening goal at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

"Ronaldo should have the ball tested for his hairspray," Morgan tweeted after FIFA World Cup's Twitter handle confirmed that Portugal's goal was officially credited to Fernandes. Engaging in a friendly banter on Twitter, veteran tennis player Andy Murray also poked fun at Morgan for rallying behind Ronaldo during the thrilling FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Portugal and Uruguay.

Talking about the recently concluded contest in Qatar, Ronaldo-led Portugal defeated Uruguay 2-0 to enter the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022. After Ronaldo was substituted by Portugal's head coach Fernando Santos, the European giants were awarded a penalty in the stoppage time following a handball by Jose Maria Gimenez. Fernandes completed his brace by successfully converting the penalty as Ronaldo's Portugal joined Brazil and France in the knockout stage of the Qatar World Cup.

