Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup hopes live on, but Spain demand more than a penalty after Portugal survive Croatia scare

Portugal escaped with a 2-1 victory over Croatia in a thrilling Round of 32 clash, keeping their World Cup hopes alive after a night filled with tension until the final whistle. Goncalo Ramos was the match-winner, rising to head home in stoppage time just when extra time looked inevitable. Croatia thought they had snatched a late equaliser through Josko Gvardiol, but their celebrations were cut short as the goal was ruled out for offside.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty against Croatia in the round of 32 clash.(Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Cristiano Ronaldo also got on the scoresheet, converting from the penalty spot to cancel out Ivan Perisic's second-half opener for Croatia. The match swung from one end to the other after the break, with both teams creating chances and the goalkeepers producing crucial saves. Croatia pushed Portugal all the way and were only a few inches away from taking the tie beyond 90 minutes. Portugal were far from convincing for long spells, but they did enough when it mattered. With the win, Roberto Martinez's side move into the Round of 16, while Ronaldo's quest for World Cup glory continues.

Looking back at the match, there was no single player who completely dictated proceedings or carried Portugal on his own. It was a collective effort, with different players stepping up at different moments. If anyone deserves that tag, it is probably Goncalo Ramos, whose stoppage-time header arrived just as Portugal looked to be losing control of the contest and staring at extra time.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Ronaldo was named Player of the Match after scoring from the penalty spot, a strike that also marked his first-ever goal in the knockout stages of a FIFA World Cup. However, his overall display was far from his best. The Portugal captain found it difficult to influence the game for long spells. Early on, he missed a golden opportunity when he failed to connect with a superb cross from Pedro Neto that should have produced the opening goal. Later, he stepped up for a free-kick from a promising position, but his powerful effort crashed straight into the Croatian wall. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ronaldo was named Player of the Match after scoring from the penalty spot, a strike that also marked his first-ever goal in the knockout stages of a FIFA World Cup. However, his overall display was far from his best. The Portugal captain found it difficult to influence the game for long spells. Early on, he missed a golden opportunity when he failed to connect with a superb cross from Pedro Neto that should have produced the opening goal. Later, he stepped up for a free-kick from a promising position, but his powerful effort crashed straight into the Croatian wall. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ronaldo's first-half numbers reflected his limited involvement, with no touches inside the opposition penalty area. His tendency to stay central and wait for service also encouraged Portugal to rely heavily on crosses, even when there were opportunities to progress through the middle. Much of Portugal's attacking threat instead came from Rafael Leao, who repeatedly drove at the Croatian defence with his pace and direct running. Time and again, Leao looked to create openings for Ronaldo, but Croatia's disciplined backline did enough to keep the veteran striker quiet for most of the evening.

The second half followed a similar pattern for Ronaldo, who struggled to make a meaningful impact in open play. Croatia continued to keep him under control, limiting his involvement around the penalty area and forcing Portugal to look elsewhere for attacking inspiration. His big opportunity finally arrived when Renato Veiga was brought down in the box by Nikola Vlasic, giving Portugal a chance to draw level from the penalty spot.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It was the perfect moment for Ronaldo to end his long wait for a goal in the knockout stages of the World Cup. The Portugal captain stepped up with confidence in the 68th minute and calmly sent the ball straight down the middle as Dominik Livakovic committed himself to the right. It was a composed finish under pressure, but it also highlighted how little service Ronaldo had received throughout the game. Remarkably, that penalty proved to be his only touch inside Croatia's penalty area during his 81 minutes on the pitch.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

With the score locked at 1-1, Roberto Martinez made the bold decision to withdraw Ronaldo in the 81st minute. It was a call that carried plenty of risk, but it eventually paid off. Ruben Neves was introduced to strengthen the midfield, while Goncalo Ramos moved into the central attacking role. The change gave Portugal a different focal point in the box, and it proved decisive. Deep into stoppage time, Rafael Leao delivered an inviting cross and Ramos timed his run to perfection, rising between two Croatian defenders to head home the winner.

Spain demand more

The challenge only gets tougher from here. Portugal now face Spain, one of the favourites to win the World Cup, and Ronaldo will need to offer far more than a well-taken penalty if his side is to progress. He was largely kept quiet by Croatia for most of the match, and Spain's defence is unlikely to give him any more space. Portugal also need their other attacking players to raise their level. Roberto Martinez's decision to leave Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha on the bench was a surprising one, considering they were expected to be Portugal's creative heartbeat at this tournament. The gamble did not improve Portugal's overall performance, but it did bring them the result. Against Spain, luck alone is unlikely to be enough.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aditya Maheshwari ...Read More Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON