Croatia vs Brazil Football Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal Match Today: When and Where to watch live

football
Published on Dec 09, 2022 09:05 AM IST

Croatia vs Brazil Football Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter-final Schedule Today: All you need to know about the live streaming details, match timing and venue of the football World Cup match today between Brazil and Croatia.

Brazil's Neymar and Antony during training (REUTERS)
ByHT Sports Desk

The first quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played between Croatia and Brazil on Friday, December 9. Croatia have been unbeaten in the tournament so far as they secured one win and two draws in the group stages and then defeated Japan on penalties to storm into the last eight. Brazil, on the other hand, suffered a shocking defeat to Cameroon in the group stage but came back in style to blow away South Korea 4-1 in the round of 16 match to cruise into the quarter-final.

On paper, Brazil being the No.1 team in the world, seem to have the upper hand over Croatia. But in this tournament that has seen so many upsets and surprises, Croatia cannot be counted out that easily.

With the likes of Neymar, Richarlison and Vinicius Junior, the Brazil line-up is star-studded in attack and robust in defence with the likes of Thiago Silva and Marquinhos at the helm. Croatia will definitely need to be at their toes and produce their best all-round performance to defeat the South American team which seems to be peaking at the right time.

Here are the live streaming details-

When will the Brazil vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal take place?

The Brazil vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal will take place on Friday, December 9, 2022.

Where will the Brazil vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal take place?

The Brazil vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal will take place at Education City Stadium.

What time will will the Brazil vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal start?

The Brazil vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal will start at 8.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels in India will broadcast live the Brazil vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal?

In India, the Brazil vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal will be broadcast live via Sports18, Sports18 HD channels.

Where will the live streaming of Brazil vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal be available in India?

Jio Cinema will live stream the Brazil vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal in India. Follow live coverage here https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football.

    HT Sports Desk

Topics
brazil croatia fifa world cup + 1 more
brazil croatia fifa world cup

