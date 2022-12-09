Croatia vs Brazil Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia start strong in quarterfinal vs Brazil; CRO 0-0 BRA
- FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter-Final Live Score Croatia vs Brazil: Thiago Silva's Brazil face last edition's finalists Croatia in the first quarterfinal of the FIFA WC 2022 at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan. Catch the latest updates of Croatia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final Match and Football Live Score.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter-Final Live Score Croatia vs Brazil: Brazil will be eyeing a ninth semi-final spot when they face Croatia in the first quarter-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan. Luka Modric's Croatia had registered a thrilling 3-1 win on penalties against Japan after their match ended in a draw at the end of 120 minutes; Brazil, meanwhile, put out a dominating performance against another Asian nation South Korea, beating the side 4-1. One of the biggest positives for Brazil was the return of Neymar to the XI, who was forced to remain in sidelines in the group stage after facing an injury in Brazil's opener at the World Cup. Neymar also registered his name in the scoresheet when he converted the penalty in the 13th minute on his return to the XI.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 09 Dec 2022 08:47 PM
FIFA World Cup Live Score: 15 minutes up
Croatia comfortably on top. Brazil may have had the first shot of the match but it has been Croatia all along since. Perisic had almost given the side a lead early in the game had the pass not gone behind the player. CRO 0-0 BRA 16'
-
Fri, 09 Dec 2022 08:43 PM
Croatia vs Brazil Live Score FIFA World Cup: Perisic almost!
Brilliant move from Croatia! Brazil clearly under some pressure here. Pasalic's cross nearly meets Perisic inside the box, but the ball was just behind the Tottenham man. CRO 0-0 BRA 12'
-
Fri, 09 Dec 2022 08:42 PM
Croatia vs Brazil Live Updates: Good start for Croatia
Perisic crosses but there is nobody at the centre to receive it. Croatia, however, have made a strong start to the game, especially on the wings. Some good run-ins from the Croatian attackers so far. CRO 0-0 BRA, 10'
-
Fri, 09 Dec 2022 08:36 PM
Croatia vs Brazil Live Score: First shot of the game!
And that comes from Vinicius Jr. Not much power in the shot, though, as he attempts it from 25 yards. Easy pick for Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic
-
Fri, 09 Dec 2022 08:31 PM
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Match begins!
Kickoff in the Croatia vs Brazil quarterfinal! Croatia begins the proceedings in Al Rayyan
-
Fri, 09 Dec 2022 08:28 PM
FIFA World Cup Live Updates: Michael Oliver takes charge
Premier League's famed referee Michael Oliver will be in-charge of the duties for the first quarter-final of FIFA World Cup 2022
-
Fri, 09 Dec 2022 08:24 PM
FIFA World Cup Live Score: Time for national anthems
Time for the national anthems. Croatia's first, followed by Brazil
-
Fri, 09 Dec 2022 08:21 PM
Croatia vs Brazil Live Updates: Nearing kick-off at the Education Stadium!
We are inching close to kickoff for the first quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup between Brazil and Croatia!
-
Fri, 09 Dec 2022 08:12 PM
Croatia vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup: Neymar key for Brazil
Neymar's tournament was hampered by injury and Brazil would be having high hopes from their star player. Will the Brazil forward trouble the Croatian defence tonight?
-
Fri, 09 Dec 2022 08:03 PM
FIFA World Cup Live: Big test for Casemiro
Against the famed midfield trio of Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic, this will be a big test for Brazil's Casemiro. The Brazilian side usually goes with all-out attack and commits its forwards high and wide, which often leaves Casemiro as the sole player in the midfield.
Will that change tonight?
-
Fri, 09 Dec 2022 07:54 PM
FIFA World Cup Live, Croatia vs Brazil: Modric on Vinicius Jr.
Modric and Vinicius Jr. play together for Real Madrid, and the Croatian star reserved some advice for his teammates ahead of the all-important quarterfinal.
“We have a difficult task to stop him but I will give some advice to my teammates,” Modric said.
“If I can help them to give tips here or there to make his job more difficult, I will do that. I will give them advice. We are here fighting for our countries and that’s it.”
-
Fri, 09 Dec 2022 07:48 PM
FIFA World Cup Live Updates: Brazil remain unchanged
Brazil, as expected, have named an unchanged XI. Croatia, meanwhile, made two changes: Borna Sosa comes in after missing the Japan game with illness, while Pasalic is also back in the XI.
-
Fri, 09 Dec 2022 07:42 PM
Croatia vs Brazil Live Updates, FIFA World Cup: Brazil XI
Alisson, Militao, Marquinhos, Silva, Danilo, Casemiro, Paqueta, Raphinha, Vinicius Jr, Neymar, Richarlison.
-
Fri, 09 Dec 2022 07:39 PM
Croatia vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA World Cup: Croatia XI
Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa, Brozovic, Kovacic, Modric, Pasalic, Perisic, Kramaric
-
Fri, 09 Dec 2022 07:32 PM
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Neymar returns for Brazil
Neymar had faced ankle sprain during Brazil's opening game of the tournament against Serbia, and admitted he “feared” that his World Cup was over. However, the forward made a quick recovery and returned to the XI for the Round of 16 clash against South Korea, where he scored a penalty in the 13th minute
-
Fri, 09 Dec 2022 07:26 PM
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Brazil eye 9th semi-final spot
Brazil had faced a quarter-final defeat in the previous edition of the FIFA World Cup, but will be aiming to improve on their outing when they face Croatia this time. One of the biggest positives for them is the return of Neymar to the XI, who scored a penalty in the side's 4-1 win in the Round of 16 against South Korea
-
Fri, 09 Dec 2022 07:22 PM
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score, Croatia vs Brazil: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Croatia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2022 match! Croatia, the previous edition's finalists, face a tough task against the high-flying Brazilian side that had registered a sensational 4-1 win in its Round of 16 match against South Korea.