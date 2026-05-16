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David Beckham becomes the UK's first billionaire sportsman with a net worth of 1.185 billion pounds

David Beckham remains relevant despite retiring from international and competitive football years ago.

Updated on: May 16, 2026 10:27 am IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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It's impossible to keep Sir David Beckham out of the news. As per the 2026 Sunday Times Rich List (STRL), the former England footballer has now joined the league of billionaires in the United Kingdom. He is the first sportsman in the region to achieve this feat.

Sir David Beckham is a billionaire now.(AP)

As per the STRL, the collective wealth of Beckham and his wife Victoria is now 1.185 billion pounds. Among sportspeople, they are now only second to the family of former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone.

It's been more than one and a half decades since Beckham last played for England and 13 years since he last featured in a competitive league, for Paris St Germain in 2013. He has since become an entrepreneur and, needless to say, a very successful one at that.

He co-owns a team in Major League Soccer (MLS) in America. It's Inter Miami, which is considered to be the most expensive team over there with an estimated worth of 1.45 billion US dollars. He is also the brand ambassador for footwear giant Adidas and luxury apparel brand Hugo Boss. His wife, a former member of the Spice Girls, is a fashion icon and has multiple businesses in that industry.

A knight fit as a fiddle!

"[King Charles] was quite impressed with my suit. He's the most elegantly dressed man that I know, so he inspired quite a few of my looks over the years, and he definitely inspired this look. It was something that my wife made me. I looked at old pictures of [King Charles] when he was quite young in morning suits, and I was like 'OK, that's what I want to wear' - so I gave it to my wife, and she did it," he said.

 
david beckham billionaire major league soccer
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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