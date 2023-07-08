David de Gea to leave Manchester United after 12 years, sends emotional farewell message to fans

Manchester United's star goalkeeper David de Gea on Saturday confirmed his departure from the club. De Gea, who joined United in 2011, established himself as side's key player, while also gaining stature as one of the best goalkeepers in the current generation. The Spaniard took to his official Twitter account to announce his departure from United.

David de Gea during a Premier League match for Manchester United(Action Images via Reuters)

“I just wanted to send this farewell message to all Manchester United supporters,” de Gea began.

"I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club. I took incredible pride everytime I pulled on this shirt, to lead the team, to represent this institution, the biggest club in the world was an honour only bestows upon a few lucky footballers.

"It’s been an unforgettable and successful period since I came here. I didn’t think from leaving Madrid as a young boy we would achieve what we did together.

"Now, it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings.

“Manchester will always be in my heart, Manchester has shaped me and will never leave me. We’ve seen it all.”

Manchester United's manager Erik Ten Hag lauded De Gea's extraordinary career at United, during which he won a Premier League title while also winning the Europa League title in 2016. Individually, De Gea won the Player of the Year title on multiple occasions for the club.

“It takes great quality and character to reach the level of even playing one game for Manchester United. To do it 545 times over 12 years is a special achievement, particularly in the goalkeeping position where every game puts you in the spotlight," Ten Hag said in a statement released by United.

“To have won Player of the Year awards from both the fans and his team-mates, each on four occasions, shows the level of his performance and he will always be remembered as one of the very best goalkeepers in the history of the club.

“I am personally grateful for the 25 clean sheets he helped provide last season and his overall contribution on the pitch during my first year at the club. All the players and staff send him our very best wishes for the next phase of his outstanding career.”

