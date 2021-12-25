‘All his boxes will be ticked': David James picks best move for Haaland as 3 EPL clubs show interest in Dortmund striker

A name that has created a major buzz ahead of the January transfer window is Erling Haaland. Despite missing out on a chunk of matches due to injury, the Norwegian is currently Borussia Dortmund's leading scorer of the season, which more or less explains why he is among the most wanted. The 21-year-old is linked with three Premier League clubs - Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, while Spanish giants Real Madrid have also generated keen interest in recruiting the forward.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing the same, former England goalkeeper David James picked the Etihad Stadium as the ideal destination for Haaland, but the move could see a delay till the next transfer window in summer.

Speaking to Hindustan Times in a zoom call, the former footballer-turned-pundit pointed the 21-year-old's goal-scoring prowess behind the demand. However, he was also quick to add that despite the tremendous success, there's room for improvement in Haaland's game.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Haaland of course is going to dominate interest from top clubs because of his age and also because of his goal-scoring prowess. But I think there's a lot of learning to be done and his scoring pattern suggests there's room for improvement," said James.

James, who has over 500 Premier League appearances, stated it's important for the youngster to identify opportunities where the manager will help him improve as a player, and named two of the game's greatest legends at the moment - Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

"It's not important for him to join a club that's currently successful, instead join a club where the manager is going to improve him as a player. For example, I look at Thomas Tuchel, who has had wonderful success at Chelsea in the Champions League, but he is more about team organisation rather than individual improvement."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"If he goes to somewhere like Manchester City there you have a manager who is developing players, and I also think Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool," said James.

"I think if he went to Manchester City it would be a wonderful fit. In terms of development, Pep will be next level and all his boxes would be ticked," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Although Dortmund have so far maintained that the Norwegian will not leave the club yet, there is a strong indication that Haaland, in all likelihood, will end his association with the German side after the end of the season.

Manchester City's Cole Palmer replaces Phil Foden during the Champions League Group A match against Club Brugge at the Etihad Stadium, (AP)

Meanwhile, passing insights on the shortage of strikers in City, James feels the Premier League leaders are trying to fill the position with someone who is already available in their ranks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"When it comes to the number 9 position, Cole Palmer for example is an upcoming player. Manchester City are trying to develop that position within the club. Someone like Haaland will either cost a lot of money or wait for his contract to run down. In that case, it might not be this transfer window, it might be something for the next season perhaps," he said.

City currently sit at the top of the table with 44 points from 18 games and are followed by Liverpool, who are three points behind the leaders after playing the same number of matches.

Watch March of The Champions – Argentina's Triumph: Copa America 2021 Special on SONY TEN 2 channels from December 25 to 31, 2021, at 9:00 pm IST.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}