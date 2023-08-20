Delhi FC owner's fuming reaction after Chennaiyin FC file complaint over alleged racist remarks during Durand Cup tie

Delhi FC owner Ranjit Bajaj was left frustrated after his side's Durand Cup 1-2 defeat against Chennaiyin FC, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, on Friday. Bajaj was involved in a heated altercation with Chennaiyin head coach Owen Coyle. The Irishman and his assistant received yellow cards and Bajaj was asked to leave the premises. Ranjit Bajaj was left angry with Chennaiyin FC.

After the match, Chennaiyin FC registered a formal complaint with the tournament's organising committee and the AIFF. They stated that Bajaj made racist comments towards Coyle and his assistant.

The match saw Chennaiyin extend their unbeaten streak, and are the only team to get nine out of nine points, winning all their Group E fixtures. Rafael Crivellaro (38th-minute) and Vincy Barretto (51st-minute) scored for Chennaiyin. The Marina Machans had already progressed to the quarter-finals and the match about keeping their winning run inact.

After the match, Bajaj responded to the accusations by claiming that it was Coyle, who was racist. He took to social media platform X and said, “Wow a Englishman coming to my country and telling me and my coach “stay in your place” and calling us “bloody buffoons” is literally the most racist thing you can say to an Indian given our history with them- also giving us gyan on why “We INDIANS” do not move forward in football- then when he knows he screwed up as i complained to ref about his racist behaviour right in front of him, he comes up with a counter complaint to save face.. he and his assistant got a yellow card from the ref for their provocative behaviour, along with me being sent off for reacting to his racist behaviour.. he could not take being challenged by an Indian..so mr Owen Coyle learn what racism is from your ancestors- standing up for your coach & giving it back to you -is not -what you said is -see ya in court -JAI HIND Satyamev Jayte @IndianFootball #saynotoracism.”

The match started off quietly with both teams aiming for midfield domination. Crivellaro broke the deadlock in the 38th-minute, when he received a pass from Sangwan and dribbled past two defenders to shoot low towards the left of the goalkeeper. Barretto also registered his name on the scoresheet soon after the interval, after receiving the ball from Sachu Siby and scored past the goalkeeper with a low strike.

Meanwhile, Gassama scored three minutes later to give Delhi some hope. Also, Chennaiyin almost had their third goal when Romario Jesuraj received a pass from Crivellaro but his shot on target was saved by the custodian. The victory also helped them take top spot.

